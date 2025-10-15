Halda Therapeutics Announces Oral Plenary Presentation on HLD-0915 Clinical Data in Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) at 2025 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics on October 24, 2025

Plenary Presentation to be Followed by Poster Presentation Highlighting HLD-0915 Clinical Data

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halda Therapeutics today announced that new clinical data on HLD-0915, the company’s first-in-class oral RIPTAC™ therapeutic, will be presented at the plenary session of the 2025 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, on October 24, 2025, at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, Massachusetts.

The abstract, titled “Preliminary safety, pharmacokinetics, and antitumor activity of HLD-0915, a first-in-class oral RIPTAC™ binding androgen receptor (AR) and bromodomain 4 (BRD4), in patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC),” has been accepted for both poster and oral presentation.

Presentation details are as follows:

Oral Presentation

Presenter: Dr. Andrew Hahn, Assistant Professor, Department of Genitourinary Medical Oncology, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Session: Plenary Session 4: Clinical Trials Plenary Session

Plenary Session 4: Clinical Trials Plenary Session Date & Time: Friday, October 24, 2025, 10:00 – 11:40 a.m. ET

Friday, October 24, 2025, 10:00 – 11:40 a.m. ET Location: Level 3, Ballroom AB, Hynes Convention Center

Level 3, Ballroom AB, Hynes Convention Center Session Chair: Ryan B. Corcoran, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA



Poster Presentation

Title: Preliminary safety, pharmacokinetics, and antitumor activity of HLD-0915, a first-in-class oral RIPTAC™ binding AR and BRD4, in patients with mCRPC

Session: Poster Session B

Poster Session B Date & Time: Friday, October 24, 2025, 12:30 – 4:00 p.m. ET

Friday, October 24, 2025, 12:30 – 4:00 p.m. ET Location: Hynes Convention Center

In this abstract, Halda will present clinical and safety data from its first-in-human, multicenter, open label Phase 1/2 study ( NCT06800313 ) to evaluate monotherapy safety, tolerability, and clinical activity of orally administered HLD-0915 AR-BRD4 RIPTAC™ therapeutic in patients with mCRPC.

Halda is currently enrolling patients in the first-in-human, Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and tolerability of HLD-0915 in the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). The Phase 1/2 open label, multi-center clinical trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD), and anti-tumor activity of orally administered, single-agent HLD-0915 in mCRPC patients. The study includes an initial Phase 1 dose escalation to determine the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) and/or recommended dose(s) for expansion of HLD-0915 as a monotherapy, followed by a Phase 2 expansion to further evaluate the efficacy and safety of HLD-0915.

About HLD-0915

HLD-0915 is an innovative bifunctional small molecule therapy designed to selectively target prostate cancer tumors cells by holding together, with defined orientation and purpose, androgen receptor (a tumor-specific intracellular targeting protein) and a protein with essential function (effector protein), BRD4. The ternary complex drives the formation of new, or neomorphic, protein-protein interactions, abrogating BRD4 function within cancer cells which results in an antitumor effect. HLD-0915 is designed to drive specific interactions between selected proteins to achieve optimal activity and pharmacology, as demonstrated in Halda’s preclinical studies. In preclinical prostate cancer models, orally delivered HLD-0915 treatment resulted in tumor shrinkage and declines in prostate-specific antigen (PSA), while delivering a favorable therapeutic index including in models of drug resistance.

About Halda Therapeutics

Halda Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that has developed a proprietary RIPTAC™ (Regulated Induced Proximity Targeting Chimeras) modality that works by a novel “hold and kill” mechanism for the precision treatment of cancer and other diseases. The novel mechanism of action of RIPTAC therapeutics is uniquely designed to address cancer’s ability to evolve bypass mechanisms of resistance, a common limitation of today’s precision oncology medicines. Our lead RIPTAC programs are in clinical and pre-clinical development for major solid tumor types with additional RIPTAC therapeutic programs in our pipeline to treat serious disease. Halda is led by a leadership team with deep expertise in biotechnology, drug discovery, platform innovation, and clinical development, and is located in New Haven, CT. For more information, please visit www.haldatx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

