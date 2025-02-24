Haemonetics to Present at Raymond James 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that Chris Simon, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat with investors at the Raymond James 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at 2:50 p.m. ET.

The public may access a live webcast of the fireside chat at Haemonetics’ Investor Relations website or at the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/rj131/hae/1437678. A replay of the recorded webcast will become accessible 12 hours after the event and will be available for 90 days on Haemonetics’ Investor Relations website.

ABOUT HAEMONETICS

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contacts:

Olga Guyette

(781) 356-9763

, Vice President-Investor Relations & Treasury

David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations

(203) 733-4987

david.trenk@haemonetics.com

Media Contact:

Josh Gitelson, Sr. Director-Global Communications

(781) 356-9776

josh.gitelson@haemonetics.com

