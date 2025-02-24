Haemonetics to Present at Raymond James 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that Chris Simon, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat with investors at the Raymond James 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at 2:50 p.m. ET.
The public may access a live webcast of the fireside chat at Haemonetics’ Investor Relations website or at the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/rj131/hae/1437678. A replay of the recorded webcast will become accessible 12 hours after the event and will be available for 90 days on Haemonetics’ Investor Relations website.
ABOUT HAEMONETICS
Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.
Investor Contacts:Olga Guyette, Vice President-Investor Relations & Treasury
(781) 356-9763olga.guyette@haemonetics.com
David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations
(203) 733-4987
Media Contact:
Josh Gitelson, Sr. Director-Global Communications
(781) 356-9776
