Haemonetics to Present at Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that Chris Simon, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat with investors at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, June 9, 2025 at 8:40 a.m. ET.

The public may access a live webcast of the fireside chat at Haemonetics' Investor Relations website or at the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1721260&tp_key=3096fdc651&tp_special=8

A replay of the recorded webcast will become accessible 12 hours after the event and will be available for 90 days on Haemonetics' Investor Relations website.

ABOUT HAEMONETICS

Haemonetics is a global medical technology company dedicated to improving the quality, effectiveness and efficiency of health care. Our innovative solutions addressing critical medical needs include a suite of hospital technologies designed to advance standards of care and help enhance outcomes for patients; end-to-end plasma collection technologies to optimize operations for plasma centers; and products to enable blood centers to collect in-demand blood components. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contacts:



Olga Guyette, Vice President-Investor Relations & Treasury



(781) 356-9763



olga.guyette@haemonetics.com

David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations



(203) 733-4987



david.trenk@haemonetics.com

Media Contact:



Josh Gitelson, Sr. Director-Global Communications



(781) 356-9776



josh.gitelson@haemonetics.com

