Haemonetics to Present at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that Chris Simon, President and CEO, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at 7:30 am Pacific Time.

The public may access Mr. Simon's presentation live via audio webcast at:

https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare26/sessions/317152-haemonetics-corp/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

The live webcast can also be accessed under the Events & Presentations section of Haemonetics' Investor Relations website. The replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days using the link provided above and on Haemonetics' Investor Relations website beginning approximately one hour after completion of the live event.

ABOUT HAEMONETICS

Haemonetics is a global medical technology company dedicated to improving the quality, effectiveness and efficiency of health care. Our innovative solutions addressing critical medical needs include a suite of hospital technologies designed to advance standards of care and help enhance outcomes for patients; end-to-end plasma collection technologies to optimize operations for plasma centers; and products to enable blood centers to collect in-demand blood components. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contacts:                                                     



Olga Guyette, Vice President-Investor Relations & Treasury 

David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations

(781) 356-9763               

(203) 733-4987

olga.guyette@haemonetics.com            

david.trenk@haemonetics.com                                                                                

Media Contact:                                 



Josh Gitelson, Sr. Director-Global Communications       



(781) 356-9776



josh.gitelson@haemonetics.com



 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haemonetics-to-present-at-44th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-302651456.html

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation

Massachusetts Events
