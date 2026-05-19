Gustave Roussy and One Biosciences Partner to Bring Single Cell to Clinical Practice for Precision Oncology

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Gustave Roussy partners with One Biosciences, a techbio company that harnesses single cell technology and AI to develop advanced precision diagnostics. The collaboration aims to further demonstrate the feasibility and impact of integrating single nuclei transcriptomic analysis into the patient care pathway.

Gustave Roussy, Europe’s leading cancer center, is teaming up with One Biosciences to harness the cutting-edge potential of OneMapTM, the single-cell and AI-powered solution helping to enhance precision oncology solutions. By analyzing anonymized frozen samples across four cancer indications, One Biosciences will deploy OneMapTM to generate ultra-high-resolution single-cell data, unlocking the hidden functional diversity of each tumor with unparalleled precision.

Prof. Sophie Postel-Vinay, oncologist at Gustave Roussy, team leader in Inserm unit U981 at Gustave Roussy and associate professor at University College of London comments: “I have seen firsthand how single-cell analysis can uncover mechanisms of treatment resistance in retrospective studies. I am very excited about using the OneMapTM solution in a prospective setting, fully integrated into the clinical workflow, as it could represent a major step forward in selecting the most appropriate treatment for each patient. We believe that OneMapTM's game-changing advantage is clear: deciphering tumor heterogeneity at the single-cell level, pinpointing unique cell populations, and exposing their function will empower clinicians and allow to make more informed and smarter decisions in the treatment of patients with advanced cancer.”

Leveraging advanced AI algorithms, OneMapTM will deliver individualized, actionable reports rapidly. The mission? To prove that real-time insights can seamlessly integrate into tumor molecular board reviews and ultimately patient treatment decisions

This project is the next bold step in an established partnership between One Biosciences and Gustave Roussy, leveraging single-cell analysis to predict treatment response. It follows an initial feasibility study on retrospective samples, which successfully demonstrated both effective sample processing and the delivery of individualized reports.

Dr. Céline Vallot, co-founder and CSO of One Biosciences said: "This project is a testament to the transformative power of One Biosciences’ end-to-end innovation - from pioneering laboratory workflows that unlock high-fidelity single-cell data to our AI-driven bioinformatics platform, OneMapTM, which automates analysis and delivers clinically actionable insights directly to physicians. Beyond proving feasibility, its success has the potential to revolutionize standard-of-care diagnostics, paving the way for large-scale adoption. We are excited to reveal the results and anticipate sharing this work with the oncology community.”

About Gustave Roussy

Ranked first in France, first in Europe and sixth in the world, Gustave Roussy is a centre of global expertise entirely dedicated to patients living with cancer. The Institute is a founding pillar of the Paris-Saclay Cancer Cluster. Source of therapeutic innovations and diagnostic breakthroughs, the Institute welcomes more than 54,000 patients each year, including 2,760 children and adolescents, and develops an integrated approach combining research, care and teaching. An expert in rare cancers and complex tumours, Gustave Roussy treats all cancers at all stages of life. It offers its patients personalised care that combines innovation and humanity, taking into account both care and the physical, psychological and social quality of life. With 4,000 employees at two sites, Villejuif and Chevilly-Larue, Gustave Roussy brings together the expertise essential for high-level cancer research; 40.5% of treated patients are included in clinical studies. To find out more about Gustave Roussy and follow the Institute’s news: www.gustaveroussy.fr/en, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram et Bluesky.Press contact: Claire Parisel – +33 1 42 11 50 59 – +33 6 17 66 00 26 – claire.parisel@gustaveroussy.fr

About One Biosciences

One Biosciences, founded by Dr. Céline Vallot, Curie Institute and Home Biosciences in 2020, is an AI driven single cell transcriptomic oncology solutions company that is pioneering clinical grade single-cell tumor transcriptomic profiling. We aim to help clinicians select optimal treatments for their patients by decoding tumor heterogeneity from standard clinical samples, while enabling pharmaceutical companies to improve clinical trial outcomes. One Biosciences has partnerships with Curie Institute, Gustave Roussy Institute, AP-HP and Memorial Sloan Kettering (New York) and is supported by Medicen, PSCC and Matwin. The company is financed by Bpifrance, Région Ile de France, France 2030, Redmile Group, Blast, Galion.exe, Invus, Adamed Technology, Sofinnova Partners, Polytechnique Ventures and Kima Ventures. For more information, visit: www.onebiosciences.fr

contact@onebiosciences.fr