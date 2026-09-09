Guided Therapeutics Reaches Collaborative Agreement with Türkiye’s Ministry of Health to Become Primary Screening Test for Cervical Cancer

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:QB GTHP), the maker of the LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan, announced that it has reached an agreement with the Ministry of Health to co-develop LuViva for primary screening of cervical cancer in Türkiye. The first step of the collaborative agreement is to conduct an 800 patient clinical study to optimize LuViva’s AI pattern recognition algorithms for real time detection of cellular changes that occur in the earliest stages of cervical cancer development. The six-month study, which will begin enrollment this month, is being funded by the Ministry of Health, including purchases of LuViva devices and single use Cervical Guides needed for testing the 800 women. Upon a successful study outcome, LuViva could potentially be used to screen up to 20 million Türkish women annually, providing a painless test with accurate and immediate results.

“The potential of LuViva to accurately and efficiently screen for women at risk for cervical cancer at the earliest stages is compelling, according to Dr. Şuayip Birinci, Türkiye’s Deputy Minister of Health. “We look forward to the successful outcome to the study and working with Guided Therapeutics to enhance the healthcare of all women in Türkiye.”

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: GTHP) is the maker of a rapid and painless testing platform based on its patented biophotonic technology that utilizes light for the early detection of disease at the cellular level. The Company’s first product is the LuViva® Advanced Cervical Scan, a non-invasive device used to detect cervical disease instantly and at the point of care. In a multi-center clinical trial with women at risk for cervical disease, the technology was able to detect cervical cancer up to two years earlier than conventional modalities, according to published reports. For more information, visit: www.guidedinc.com.

The Guided Therapeutics LuViva® Advanced Cervical Scan is an investigational device and is limited by federal law to investigational use in the U.S. LuViva, the wave logo and "Early detection, better outcomes" are registered trademarks owned by Guided Therapeutics, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer: A number of the matters and subject areas discussed in this news release that are not historical or current facts deal with potential future circumstances and developments. The discussion of such matters and subject areas is qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally and also may materially differ from Guided Therapeutics’ actual future experience involving any of or more of such matters and subject areas. Such risks and uncertainties include those related to the early stage of commercialization of products, the uncertainty of market acceptance of products, the uncertainty of development or effectiveness of distribution channels, the intense competition in the medical device industry, the sufficiency of capital raised in prior financings and the ability to realize their expected benefits, the uncertainty of future capital to develop products or continue as a going concern, the uncertainty of regulatory approval of products, and the dependence on licensed intellectual property, as well as those that are more fully described from time to time under the heading “Risk Factors” in Guided Therapeutics’ reports filed with the SEC, including Guided Therapeutics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent filings.

Mark Faupel

Guided Therapeutics

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