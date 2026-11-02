GUERBET : Update on discussions with financial partners.

Update on discussions with financial partners

Villepinte, November 2, 2026, 8.30 A.m.: Guerbet (FR0000032526 GBT), a global specialist in contrast agents and solutions for medical imaging, announces, further to its latest communications, that discussions with its financial partners are ongoing with a view to finalizing its refinancing.

The Group will keep the market informed during November of the outcome of the negotiations with its financial partners.

Next event:

2026 annual sales

February 4, 2027 after market close

About Guerbet

At Guerbet, we build lasting relationships so that we enable people to live better. That is our purpose. We are a global leader in medical imaging, offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging. As pioneers in contrast products for 100 years, with 2,746 employees worldwide, we continuously innovate and devote 10% of our revenue to Research and Development in four centers in France and the United States. Guerbet (GBT) is listed in Compartment B of Euronext Paris and generated revenue of €786 million in 2025. For more information, please visit www.guerbet.com.

Forward-looking statements

Certain information contained in this press release is not historical data but constitutes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, forecasts and assumptions including, without limitation, assumptions regarding the Group’s current and future strategy and the economic environment in which the Group

operates. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may result in a significant difference between the Group’s actual performance and results and those presented explicitly or implicitly in these forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are only valid as of the date of this press release and the Group expressly disclaims any obligation or commitment to issue an update or revision of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect changes in the assumptions, events, conditions or circumstances on which such forward-looking statements are based. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are for illustrative purposes only. Forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of the Group.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analyses, including post-marketing analyses, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as the Food and Drug Administration or the European Medicines Agency, whether or not to approve, and when, the application for a drug, process or biological product for one of these candidate products, as well as their labeling decisions and other factors that may affect the availability or commercial potential of these candidate products. A detailed description of the risks and uncertainties related to the Group’s activities can be found in chapter 4.8 “Risk factors” of the Group’s Universal Registration Document registered by the AMF under number D.25-0220 on April 3, 2025, available on the Group’s website (www.guerbet.com).

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