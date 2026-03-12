GUERBET : Change in Guerbet’s Board of Directors.

Change in Guerbet’s Board of Directors

Villepinte, March 11th, 2026: Guerbet (FR0000032526 GBT), a global leader in contrast agents and solutions for medical imaging, today announced, at its Board of Directors’ meeting, the appointment of Mr. Antoine Fady as “censeur” (non-voting director) effective immediately.

The appointment of Mr. Antoine Fady as a Director will be submitted for approval at the next Shareholders’ Meeting. Following this Shareholders’ Meeting, it will be proposed that the Board of Directors of Guerbet appoint Mr. Antoine Fady as Chairman, succeeding Mr. Hugues Lecat, who has decided to step down from his duties for personal reasons.

The members of the Board of Directors stated:

“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Antoine Fady to the Guerbet Group as a Board Observer, with the objective—subject to Shareholders’ Meeting approval—of him becoming a director and subsequently Chairman of the Company. His experience leading large industrial companies, his strong understanding of governance issues, and his strategic vision will be valuable assets in supporting the Group through a successful transformation and toward new achievements. We would like to sincerely thank Mr. Hugues Lecat for his unwavering commitment alongside us over the past two years.”

Mr Antoine Fady commented:

“I am very pleased to join Guerbet’s Board of Directors, with the prospect, subject to shareholder approval, of assuming its Chairmanship, and I would like to thank the Board members for their trust. In this year when Guerbet is celebrating a highly symbolic milestone, its 100th anniversary, I am extremely enthusiastic about contributing to the Group's development and working closely with Karim Boussebaa to develop and implement strategies that will strengthen our market position and promote long-term sustainable growth.”

Biography

A trained engineer, a graduate of the École Nationale Supérieure des Mines de Saint-Étienne and holder of an MBA from INSEAD, Mr. Antoine Fady has extensive experience as an international executive in specialty and process industries.

He served for more than ten years as Chief Executive Officer of Flint Group, a global provider of printing materials and solutions, leading the company through major phases of strategic transformation, restructuring, and value creation.

Previously, he held several general management positions at ICI and Akzo Nobel, notably within the paints and coatings businesses in Europe.

Mr. Antoine Fady also has recognized governance experience as a non-executive director and board chairman, notably at Roquette (current directorship) and XSYS (Chairman of the Board from 2021 to 2024).

His career is characterized by deep expertise in complex and highly regulated industrial environments, strong corporate governance experience, and an extensive international background.

Next Event:

Q1 2026 revenue publication

April 23, 2026, after market close

About Guerbet

At Guerbet, we build lasting relationships to enable better living. This is our Purpose. We are a global leader in medical imaging, offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging. Pioneers in contrast agents for 100 years, with 2 746 employees worldwide, we continuously innovate and dedicate 10,3% of our revenue to Research & Development across four centers in France and the United States. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B, and achieved €786 million in revenue in 2025. For more information, please visit www.guerbet.com.

