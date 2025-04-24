Groundbreaking New Data on Hologic’s AI-Powered Mammography Technology to Be Presented at SBI

MGH-led study retrospectively analyzed 5,000 radiologist-reviewed screening exams using the company’s Genius AI® Detection Solution

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$HOLX #AI--Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) will have a strong presence at the Society of Breast Imaging (SBI) Annual Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado this week, including the presentation of pivotal new research conducted by a top-tier healthcare facility focused on the company’s AI-driven mammography technology.

In a retrospective study conducted at Massachusetts General Hospital, researchers analyzed 5,000 digital breast tomosynthesis (3D mammography) screening exams performed between 2016 and 2019 using Hologic’s Genius AI® Detection 2.0 mammography solution. Among the 5,000 exams, there were 100 cancer cases that were not initially detected by radiologists but were later confirmed to be malignant. The study looked at whether Genius AI Detection 2.0 was able to identify any of these previously missed cancers, as well as its ability to detect and correctly localize the 500 cancers that were initially identified by radiologists.

“As AI continues to evolve, I believe it will become an increasingly vital tool for radiologists, helping to transform breast cancer detection and ultimately reduce the burden of this disease for patients,” said Manisha Bahl, M.D., MPH, FSBI, Breast Imaging Division Quality Director and Co-Service Chief at Massachusetts General Hospital and Associate Professor of Radiology at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Bahl will present a summary of the research, titled “Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Based Computer-Assisted Detection and Diagnosis for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT): Characteristics of AI-Detected versus AI-Missed Breast Cancers,” at 2:45 p.m. MT today in Broadmoor Hall C.

At the symposium, Hologic will also highlight its contrast-enhanced mammography technology, the Envision™ Mammography Platform, and the new Genius AI Detection PRO solution, which offers advanced cancer detection by analyzing prior exams and an AI assistant with automated reporting and other workflow features. Genius AI Detection PRO also includes a red-yellow-green color-coded system, where green cases signify that the AI is confident there is no breast cancer present while red means the AI is confident there is cancer present. Designed to simplify the entire reading workflow, Genius AI Detection PRO solution has been shown to reduce radiologists’ overall reading time up to 24%.1

Hologic will also host the following informational sessions at SBI, focused on the latest innovations in medical imaging:

Enhancing Your Imaging Suite with Contrast-Enhanced Mammography (CEM)

Today, April 24 at 1:30 p.m., 2:45 p.m. and 4 p.m. MT

Sponsored by Bayer in collaboration with Hologic, this hands-on learning lab with experts will delve into key steps to implementing CEM into radiology practices.

Empowering Mammography with AI: Enhancing Accuracy and Early Detection

Friday, April 25, 12:15 p.m. MT

This lunch-and-learn session will focus on the integration of AI into mammography to improve the accuracy of breast cancer screening and facilitate early detection. Topics will include technological advancements, clinical integration, case review and expectations for the future.

“It’s an exciting time for breast health innovation, and we’re proud to showcase our latest advancements at this year’s SBI event,” said Mark Horvath, President of Breast and Skeletal Health Solutions. “From AI-driven solutions to breast surgery technologies, Hologic continues to lead the way in redefining the breast health continuum and improving the standard of care for women everywhere.”

For more information, please visit https://www.hologic.com/breast-health-AI-solutions.

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is a global leader in women’s health dedicated to developing innovative medical technologies that effectively detect, diagnose and treat health conditions and raise the standard of care around the world. To learn more, visit www.hologic.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about the use of Hologic products. There can be no assurance these products will achieve the benefits described herein or that such benefits will be replicated in any particular manner with respect to an individual patient, as the actual effect of the use of the products can only be determined on a case-by-case basis. In addition, there can be no assurance that these products will be commercially successful or achieve any expected level of sales. Hologic expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements presented herein to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such data or statements are based.

© 2025 Hologic, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Envision, Hologic, The Science of Sure and Genius AI are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Hologic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

References

1 S. Pacilè, et al. (2024). Evaluation of a multi-instant multi-modal AI system supporting interpretive and noninterpretive functions. Accepted for publication in the Journal of Breast Imaging, https://doi.org/10.1093/jbi/wbae062.

SOURCE: Hologic, Inc.

Media Contact

Bridget Perry

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

(+1) 508.263.8654

bridget.perry@hologic.com

Investor Contact

Michael Watts

Corporate Vice President, Investor Relations

(+1) 858.410.8514

michael.watts@hologic.com