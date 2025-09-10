Greenwich LifeSciences’ GLSI-100 Granted US FDA Fast Track Designation

STAFFORD, Texas, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on its Phase III clinical trial, FLAMINGO-01, which is evaluating GLSI-100, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences, today announced that FDA has granted Fast Track designation for GLSI-100 in the HLA-A*02 patient population.

The designation specifically states that "GLSI-100 for the treatment of patients with HLA-A*02 genotype and HER2-positive breast cancer who have completed treatment with standard of care HER2/neu targeted therapy to improve invasive breast cancer free survival meets the criteria for Fast Track designation."

The Fast Track designation for GLSI-100 may lead to earlier drug approval as the Company and the FDA can communicate more frequently to expedite the Biologic License Application (BLA) filing of the clinical and manufacturing data from FLAMINGO-01. The Company may be able to utilize a rolling review process, where completed parts of the BLA can be submitted for review, even though other parts of the application are still being completed.

Dr. Jaye Thompson, VP Clinical and Regulatory Affairs, commented, "Greenwich is pleased that the FDA sees the potential of GLSI-100 to change important clinical outcomes in this population of breast cancer patients. We continue to work earnestly to collect data to support a BLA filing demonstrating this benefit."

CEO Snehal Patel commented, "We are excited to have received Fast Track designation. The FDA review of our Fast Track application included a review of the potential of GLSI-100 as a new drug to treat serious conditions and to fill unmet medical need. By showing the potential of GLSI-100 to prevent metastatic breast cancer recurrence in the patient population that we are studying, we were able to estimate the potential lives that could be saved. The Company plans to continue discussions with the FDA, and potentially the European regulatory authorities, to explore additional ways to make GP2 and GLSI-100 available to larger populations."

Previously Published Phase IIb Data

In the prospective, randomized, single-blinded, placebo-controlled, multi-center (16 sites led by MD Anderson Cancer Center) Phase IIb clinical trial of HLA-A*02 breast cancer patients, 46 HER2/neu 3+ over-expressor patients were treated with GLSI-100, and 50 placebo patients were treated with GM-CSF alone. After 5 years of follow-up, there was an 80% or greater reduction in cancer recurrences in the HER2/neu 3+ patients who were treated with GLSI-100, followed, and remained disease free over the first 6 months, which we believe is the time required to reach peak immunity and thus maximum efficacy and protection. The Phase IIb results can be summarized as follows:

80% or greater reduction in metastatic breast cancer recurrence rate over 5 years of follow-up compared to 20-50% reduction in recurrence rate by other approved products

Peak immune response at 6 months

No reported serious adverse events attributable to treatment

Well-tolerated safety profile

Full immunization was received in the Primary Immunization Series (PIS), which included the first 6 GLSI-100 injections over the first 6 months. The PIS elicited a potent immune response as measured by local skin tests and immunological assays. Further, booster injections given every 6 months prolonged the immune response, thereby providing longer-term protection. In the Phase IIb and three Phase I clinical trials, where 146 patients were treated, the GP2 immunotherapy was well tolerated, and there were no reported serious adverse events related to GLSI-100.

About FLAMINGO-01 and GLSI-100

FLAMINGO-01 (NCT05232916) is a Phase III clinical trial designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of GLSI-100 (GP2 + GM-CSF) in HER2 positive breast cancer patients who had residual disease or high-risk pathologic complete response at surgery and who have completed both neoadjuvant and postoperative adjuvant trastuzumab based treatment. The trial is led by Baylor College of Medicine and currently includes US and European clinical sites from university-based hospitals and academic and cooperative networks with plans to open up to 150 sites globally. In the double-blinded arms of the Phase III trial, approximately 500 HLA-A*02 patients will be randomized to GLSI-100 or placebo, and up to 250 patients of other HLA types will be treated with GLSI-100 in a third arm. The trial has been designed to detect a hazard ratio of 0.3 in invasive breast cancer-free survival, where 28 events will be required. An interim analysis for superiority and futility will be conducted when at least half of those events, 14, have occurred. This sample size provides 80% power if the annual rate of events in placebo-treated subjects is 2.4% or greater.

For more information on FLAMINGO-01, please visit the Company's website here and clinicaltrials.gov here. Contact information and an interactive map of the majority of participating clinical sites can be viewed under the "Contacts and Locations" section. Please note that the interactive map is not viewable on mobile screens. Related questions and participation interest can be emailed to: flamingo-01@greenwichlifesciences.com

About Breast Cancer and HER2/neu Positivity

One in eight U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer over her lifetime, with approximately 300,000 new breast cancer patients and 4 million breast cancer survivors. HER2 (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2) protein is a cell surface receptor protein that is expressed in a variety of common cancers, including in 75% of breast cancers at low (1+), intermediate (2+), and high (3+ or over-expressor) levels.

About Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc.

Greenwich LifeSciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery. GP2 is a 9 amino acid transmembrane peptide of the HER2 protein, a cell surface receptor protein that is expressed in a variety of common cancers, including expression in 75% of breast cancers at low (1+), intermediate (2+), and high (3+ or over-expressor) levels. Greenwich LifeSciences has commenced a Phase III clinical trial, FLAMINGO-01. For more information on Greenwich LifeSciences, please visit the Company's website at www.greenwichlifesciences.com and follow the Company's Twitter at https://twitter.com/GreenwichLS.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Statements in this press release contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including statements regarding the intended use of net proceeds from the public offering; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Greenwich LifeSciences' Annual Report on the most recent Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

