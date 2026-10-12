Greenstone Biosciences Celebrates Co-Founder Joseph C. Wu’s Induction into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences

PALO ALTO, Calif., Greenstone Biosciences today announced that its co-founder, Joseph C. Wu, MD, PhD, was inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences on October 10 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Elected earlier this year in the Medical Sciences specialty within Biological Sciences, Dr. Wu joins a class of 252 members recognized for their contributions across science, scholarship, the arts and public life.

Dr. Wu is director of the Stanford Cardiovascular Institute and the Simon H. Stertzer, MD, Professor of Medicine and Radiology at Stanford University. His research combines genomics, stem-cell and organoid biology, artificial intelligence, and drug discovery to study disease mechanisms and advance precision medicine. His work includes developing new approach methodologies (NAMs) and the “clinical trial in a dish” concept to investigate disease and treatment responses using human cellular models.

“I am honored to join the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and grateful to the colleagues, trainees and collaborators who have made this work possible,” said Dr. Wu. “Our research starts with questions we encounter in patient care: why disease develops, why patients respond differently to treatment, and how we can use that understanding to develop better medicines. Bringing human stem-cell models together with genomics and AI gives us new ways to address those questions.”

That scientific approach also informs the work of Greenstone Bioscience, Inc. The company combines patient-derived induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), organoid models and computational tools to support disease modeling, drug screening and preclinical evaluation. Its platforms allow researchers to examine drug responses in human cells and tissues, generating evidence to inform decisions about which candidates to advance.

“Joe brings scientific depth and a physician’s focus on the patient to the questions that matter in drug development,” said Lip-Bu Tan, chair of Greenstone Biosciences’ board of directors. “That perspective helped shape Greenstone’s founding purpose: to bring human biology into drug development decisions earlier. On behalf of the board, I congratulate Joe on this recognition and on the years of research, mentorship and collaboration behind it.”

Founded in 1780, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences brings together members from across disciplines to advance knowledge and the public good. Dr. Wu is one of four Stanford faculty members elected in 2026. He is also a member of the National Academy of Medicine and the National Academy of Inventors, and served as president of the American Heart Association from 2023 to 2024.

About Greenstone Biosciences

Greenstone Biosciences is a biotechnology company based in Stanford Research Park in Palo Alto, California. The company combines human iPSC technology, organoid systems and AI-enabled discovery tools to support therapeutic development. Greenstone provides human cell models, custom disease-modeling services, drug screening and safety assessment capabilities, while advancing its own therapeutic programs. Learn more at greenstonebio.com.

Media Contact

Jade Chao, JD, MPH

Greenstone Biosciences

jadechao@greenstonebio.com