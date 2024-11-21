SUBSCRIBE
Grapevine Saves The Oncology Institute Millions On Healthcare Supplies

November 21, 2024 
3 min read

Proof that Digital Transformation and Smarter Supply Chains Can Massively Cut Costs

New York, NY, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Grapevine, at the forefront of healthcare supply chain innovation, announces that The Oncology Institute (TOI) has achieved over $1.7 million in medical supply savings year to date. With monthly savings climbing to an unprecedented 61% in July 2024, this milestone underscores the profound impact of Grapevine’s digital supply chain solutions on healthcare, unlocking substantial cost-saving potential for medical facilities.

Inefficiencies in supply chains have long driven up costs, compromised the quality of care, and restricted treatment access. Every syringe, device, and lab coat carries costs that are ultimately passed to patients on medical bills. Grapevine’s cutting-edge digital procurement platform is designed to eliminate these inefficiencies, allowing healthcare providers to streamline their supply chain operations while significantly reducing patient care costs.

Sohan Gadkari, Senior Manager of Strategic Procurement at TOI, shared his thoughts on the partnership, saying, “Grapevine has been a great partner in helping TOI source and utilize supplies from different distributors at competitive prices and build a more resilient supply chain overall. We look forward to our continued partnership and collaboration in the future.”

The Oncology Institute’s impressive savings exemplify the benefits of leveraging diversified supplier networks and advanced digital platforms. Historically, healthcare providers have relied on a single source distributor for most of their supplies, leading to vulnerabilities such as supply shortages and inflated prices. By integrating Grapevine’s AI-driven procurement solutions, The Oncology Institute has successfully diversified its supply chain, increasing competition among suppliers and lowering costs.

Luka Yancopoulos, CEO & Co-founder of Grapevine, expressed his enthusiasm about the success, stating, “We empower healthcare providers to focus on patient care. That’s why we bring your suppliers together—to do more for you. Saving money shouldn’t cost money. Our free-to-use solution solves headaches before clinicians notice a problem, saving the practice 50% on their spend.”

Grapevine’s platform not only reduces costs but also enhances the reliability and efficiency of healthcare supply chains. By providing visibility into inventory levels, proactively recommending alternative suppliers, and enabling seamless order tracking, Grapevine ensures that medical facilities like The Oncology Institute can continue delivering high-quality care without disruption.

This success story underscores the importance of modernizing healthcare supply chains through digital transformation. Grapevine’s unified procurement platform is designed to save healthcare organizations time and money, fostering a future where cost-effective, resilient, and patient-centered care is the norm.

About Grapevine

Grapevine Medical Supply & Procurement is a leading provider of digital procurement solutions for the healthcare industry. The company’s platform connects medical facilities with their trusted network of suppliers, with opportunities to diversify their supply network by unlocking new manufacturers. This enables cost savings, reduces reliance on single sources, and streamlines supply chain operations. By leveraging AI and automation, Grapevine helps healthcare providers optimize their purchasing processes, ensuring that they can focus on what matters most—delivering exceptional patient care. For more information, please visit go-grapevine.com or sign up for free.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/grapevine-saves-the-oncology-institute-millions-on-healthcare-supplies/

CONTACT: Grapevine https://go-grapevine.com/ press@go-grapevine.com

New York Supply chain
