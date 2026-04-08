GRAIL Announces Integration of the Galleri® Test into Epic Electronic Health Record Platform to Expand Access Nationwide

Integration Will Enable Approximately 450 Health Systems to Access the Galleri Test Results Within Their Existing Patient Portal

Collaboration With Epic Will Allow Clinicians to Seamlessly Order the Galleri Multi-Cancer Early Detection Test at the Point of Care

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAIL, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRAL), a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early when it can be cured, today announced a collaboration with Epic to bring the Galleri® multi-cancer early detection test into one of the nation's most widely used electronic health record (EHR) platforms, supporting broader adoption across health systems in the United States.

Epic is a leading EHR platform used by many of the largest and most advanced health systems. Integration through Epic Aura will allow interested health systems and their healthcare providers to order the Galleri test directly at the point of care, receive results, and manage patient follow-up seamlessly within their existing native EHR and within their existing clinical workflows. Through this integration, clinicians using Epic can access the Galleri test within their native EHR environment, helping to eliminate administrative burden, reduce manual processes, and improve the overall provider and patient experience.

"Today, recommended screening exists for only five cancers in the U.S., yet more than 70% of deaths are caused by cancers without a recommended screening test," said Josh Ofman, MD, MSHS, President at GRAIL. "With a scalable integration through Epic, we are reducing operational barriers and making it easier for healthcare providers to incorporate the Galleri test into routine care, with the ultimate goal of supporting early cancer detection before symptoms appear, when outcomes may be better. GRAIL looks forward to collaborating with Epic as well as health systems, clinicians, and care teams as the integration process begins."

Implementation planning began in the first quarter of 2026, including initial integrations and early adopter programs. GRAIL will work closely with Epic and AWS, the preferred cloud provider for GRAIL, along with any interested health systems, community healthcare providers, and retail health clinics to support workflow alignment, training and deployment success. Broad availability is expected by the end of 2026.

"Aura helps healthcare organizations collaborate by removing administrative barriers," said Alan Hutchison, Vice President at Epic. "With GRAIL joining the Epic community, together with healthcare organizations, we can advance early detection and ultimately improve cancer survival rates."

"Integrating Galleri directly into Epic enables us to incorporate multi-cancer early detection into routine clinical care in a seamless way for both providers and patients," said Philip Oravetz, M.D., Chief Population Health Officer at Ochsner Health. "By embedding Galleri within our existing EHR infrastructure, we reduce administrative burden, support appropriate patient identification, and streamline ordering within established workflows. When breakthrough technologies are thoughtfully integrated into clinical practice, we can scale adoption responsibly, enhance the patient experience, improve care delivery, and further our commitment to proactive, population-focused health care."

Health systems interested in learning more about the Galleri test are encouraged to visit www.galleri.com/health-systems

About GRAIL



GRAIL is a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early, when it can be cured. GRAIL is focused on alleviating the global burden of cancer by using the power of next-generation sequencing, population-scale clinical studies, and state-of-the-art machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. GRAIL's targeted methylation-based platform can support the continuum of care for screening and precision oncology, including multi-cancer early detection in symptomatic patients, risk stratification, minimal residual disease detection, biomarker subtyping, treatment and recurrence monitoring. GRAIL is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA with locations in Washington, D.C., North Carolina, and the United Kingdom.

For more information, visit grail.com.

About Galleri®



The Galleri multi-cancer early detection test is a proactive tool to screen for cancer. With a simple blood draw, Galleri can detect more than 50 types of cancer before symptoms appear — when they can be easier to treat and are potentially curable2. Galleri is the only available MCED test with demonstrated performance in patients screened for cancer2*. The Galleri test increases the number of cancers detected seven-fold when added to recommended screening for breast, cervical, colorectal and lung cancers, and has the lowest false positive rate of any MCED test on the market1,2,3,4**The Galleri test doubles the number of cancers detected when added to standard of care cancer screening, and has the lowest false positive rate of any MCED test1,2,3,4**. When a cancer signal is found, Galleri provides a cancer signal of origin with high accuracy to help guide an efficient diagnostic work-up4,5,6. The Galleri test requires a prescription from a licensed healthcare provider and should be used in addition to recommended cancer screenings such as mammography, colonoscopy, prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test, or cervical cancer screening. The Galleri test is recommended for adults with an elevated risk for cancer, such as those aged 50 or older.

For more information, visit galleri.com.

* The Galleri test performance metrics were derived from the outcomes of an interventional clinical study of patients presenting for screening without clinical suspicion of cancer, a study population that reflects the intended use population.



** Test performance metrics do not represent results of a head-to-head comparative study. Separate studies have different designs, objectives, and participant populations, which limits the ability to draw conclusions about comparative performance.

Important Galleri Safety Information



The Galleri test is recommended for use in adults with an elevated risk for cancer, such as those age 50 or older. The test does not detect all cancers and should be used in addition to routine cancer screening tests recommended by a healthcare provider. The Galleri test is intended to detect cancer signals and predict where in the body the cancer signal is located. Use of the test is not recommended in individuals who are pregnant, 21 years old or younger, or undergoing active cancer treatment.

Results should be interpreted by a healthcare provider in the context of medical history, clinical signs, and symptoms. A test result of No Cancer Signal Detected does not rule out cancer. A test result of Cancer Signal Detected requires confirmatory diagnostic evaluation by medically established procedures (e.g., imaging) to confirm cancer.

If cancer is not confirmed with further testing, it could mean that cancer is not present or testing was insufficient to detect cancer, including due to the cancer being located in a different part of the body. False positive (a cancer signal detected when cancer is not present) and false negative (a cancer signal not detected when cancer is present) test results do occur. Rx only.

Laboratory/Test Information



The GRAIL clinical laboratory is certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA) and accredited by the College of American Pathologists. The Galleri test was developed — and its performance characteristics were determined — by GRAIL. The Galleri test has not been cleared or approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The GRAIL clinical laboratory is regulated under CLIA to perform high-complexity testing. The Galleri test is intended for clinical purposes.

GRAIL Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "would," or "will," the negative of these terms, and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us, may include statements related to the potential benefits, uses and impacts of the Galleri test, our expectations regarding the implementation timeline of our partnership with Epic, our ability to complete implementation work, the potential benefits to our customers and the impact of this partnership and implementation on adoption into practice, cancer screening, public health and patient outcomes, among others.

These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including those factors and numerous associated risks discussed under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2025. Moreover, we operate in a dynamic and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make.

Forward-looking statements relate to the future and, accordingly, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Although we believe the expectations and projections expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Our actual results, financial condition and success in our business strategies and operations may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform our prior statements to actual results or revised expectations or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

References:

Nabavizadeh N, et al. Safety and Performance of a Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) Test in an Intended-Use Population: Initial Results from the Registrational PATHFINDER 2 Study. Proffered Presentation Presented at: European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Meeting; October 17-21, 2025; Berlin, Germany. Klein EA, Richards D, Cohn A, et al. Clinical validation of a targeted methylation-based multi-cancer early detection test using an independent validation set. Ann Oncol. 2021 Sep;32(9):1167-77. doi: 10.1016/j.annonc.2021.05.806 GRAIL, Inc. False positive rate. [Data on file: GR-2025-0256] Schrag D, Beer TM, McDonnell CH, et al. Blood-based tests for multi-cancer early detection (PATHFINDER): a prospective cohort study. Lancet. 2023;402:1251-1260. doi: 10.1016/S0140-6736(23)01700-2 GRAIL, Inc. Enhanced Cancer Signal Origin prediction. [Data on file: VV-TMF-59592] Hackshaw A, et al. Cancer Cell. 2022;40(2):109-13.

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SOURCE GRAIL, Inc.