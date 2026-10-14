Government of Canada announces appointment of Dr. George Mutwiri to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research Governing Council

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced the appointment of Dr. George Mutwiri to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) Governing Council.

Dr. Mutwiri brings his expertise in the research and development of vaccines and immunotherapeutic agents to the Governing Council. He is the Executive Director of the School of Public Health at the University of Saskatchewan where he is also a professor and a research fellow at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization. Dr. Mutwiri holds a PhD in immunology and microbiology from the University of Guelph and has worked as a postgraduate research microbiologist at the University of California. His research has focused on vaccine discovery, formulation and exploring approaches to improve the efficacy of vaccines and immunotherapeutic agents against diseases, such as influenza, measles, hepatitis B, SARS and Ebola.

CIHR creates new scientific knowledge and enables its translation into improved health, more effective health services and products, and a strengthened Canadian health care system.

The Government of Canada is committed to appointing highly-qualified candidates to best serve the interests of Canadians and is committed to open, transparent, and merit-based processes for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Appointees play a fundamental role in Canadian democracy as they serve on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.

Quotes

"It's a pleasure to welcome Dr. George Mutwiri to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research Governing Council. Dr. Mutwiri's experience in vaccine research to prevent infectious diseases and his commitment to public health leadership to meet the needs and challenges of today, and the future, will be a great asset to the Council."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel



Minister of Health

Quick facts

The Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) is an independent agency accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Health.

Composed of 13 institutes

CIHR is governed by a Governing Council of up to 18 members who are appointed by the Governor in Council and who possess a unique background and an outstanding skill set to advance health research in the overall interests of Canadians.

Associated links

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)