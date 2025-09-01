Gossamer Bio to Present at Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD), today announced that the Company will present at the following investor conferences in September.

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference Date / Time: September 3rd, at 9:10 AM ET Format: Fireside Chat & 1x1’s Location: New York, NY Webcast Link: https://sqps.onstreamsecure.com/origin/enliven/players/EnlivenPlayer.html?customerId=22&eventId=93028624&checkCompany=1&checkEmail=1&checkName=1

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference Date / Time: September 4th Format: 1x1’s Location: Boston, MA

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Healthcare Date / Time: September 9th, at 8:00 AM ET Format: Fireside Chat & 1x1’s Location: New York, NY

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio is a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. Its goal is to be an industry leader in, and to enhance the lives of patients living with, pulmonary hypertension.

For Investors and Media

Bryan Giraudo, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Gossamer Bio Investor Relations

ir@gossamerbio.com