GoPath Diagnostics Announces Launch of DiabetesNow: A Genetic Test Panel Designed to Clarify Diabetes Diagnosis

GoPath Diagnostics, a leading provider of molecular and digital pathology services, today announced the launch of DiabetesNow, a comprehensive genetic test developed to support the diagnosis, classification, and management of diabetes

Buffalo Grove, IL, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A More Complete Genetic View of Diabetes

DiabetesNow combines testing for 16 genes associated with monogenic forms of diabetes—including MODY, neonatal, syndromic, and mitochondrial types—with polygenic risk scores (PRS) for type 1 and type 2 diabetes across diverse ancestries. It also includes GenProb-T1D, a model that estimates the likelihood of type 1 diabetes based on genetic and clinical inputs.

Additionally, the panel detects key SNPs linked to both type 1 and type 2 diabetes and helps clarify uncertain cases by identifying inherited gene variants that may be shared among family members—supporting early detection in at-risk relatives. Importantly, DiabetesNow can help distinguish MODY from type 1 and type 2 diabetes in patients with unclear diagnoses, which is essential for guiding appropriate therapy and informing medication choices.

Designed for Early-Onset and Atypical Cases

DiabetesNow is especially valuable for patients diagnosed at an early age, those with mild or non-progressive hyperglycemia, or those whose clinical presentation doesn’t fit typical type 1 or type 2 patterns. The panel’s 16 genes were selected based on recommendations from the Monogenic Diabetes Expert Panel (MDEP) and current clinical literature.

“DiabetesNow brings together the most relevant genetic markers in a single panel, helping providers better distinguish between complex diabetes presentations and offer more tailored care,” said Dr. Jim Lu, CEO and Medical Director of GoPath Diagnostics.

Backed by Data, Built for Clinical Practice

GoPath’s internal database of previously tested patients enables robust variant interpretation and clinically actionable reporting. Each test report includes monogenic variant analysis, PRS percentile rank by ancestry, and a GenProb-T1D score—delivering comprehensive insight in one streamlined report.

DiabetesNow reflects the latest advancements in diabetes genetics, incorporating findings from Billings et al., The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism (2023) and aligning with the 2024 American Diabetes Association (ADA) Standards of Care.

About GoPath Diagnostics

GoPath Diagnostics specializes in molecular, genetic, anatomic pathology, hematopathology, cytology, and digital pathology services. With advanced technologies and a dedicated team of laboratory professionals, GoPath delivers accurate, timely, and actionable results to support patient care and empower providers with expanded diagnostic insight. Learn more at: gopathdx.com

