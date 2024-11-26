Gold Biotechnology Enhances Visibility and Engagement Through Bioz Partnership

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2024 / Bioz, Inc ., an innovator of AI-powered scientific citation management services, is proud to announce its continued partnership with Gold Biotechnology , a highly respected leader in the field of biological research products. Having collaborated for several years, GoldBio has successfully integrated Bioz’s advanced solutions, including Bioz Badges and the Bioz Content Hub, to enhance their visibility and user engagement across the global research community.

Through this ongoing partnership, GoldBio is leveraging Bioz’s powerful tools to showcase their innovative products. The Bioz Prime Badges serve as a visual endorsement, highlighting the quality and impact of GoldBio’s offerings by displaying how frequently their products are cited in reputable scientific publications. Each badge includes critical citation data, enabling researchers to quickly assess the credibility and relevance of GoldBio’s solutions in their specific fields of research.

By clicking on elements within Bioz Prime Badges, users can access detailed information about research that references GoldBio’s products, offering insights into their applications and effectiveness. The badges not only enhance trust among researchers but also streamline the decision-making process when selecting tools for experiments.

Additionally, GoldBio’s Content Hub complements the Prime Badges by providing an intuitive platform where users can explore a comprehensive collection of relevant research citations. The Content Hub aggregates citations in an organized manner, allowing researchers to easily navigate and discover the scientific studies that validate GoldBio’s products. This enriched research experience empowers scientists to make informed decisions, ultimately driving greater engagement with Gold Biotechnology’s offerings.

Marketing Director at GoldBio, Katharine Martin , expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “Working with Bioz has been a game-changer for us. Their solutions have provided invaluable insights and significantly enhanced our engagement with researchers. The feedback we’ve received from our users has been overwhelmingly positive, and our internal teams find the tools extremely useful.” Chris Menne , Director of Website Development, added, “The integration of Bioz’s tools into our website has been instrumental in improving how we connect with researchers. Bioz Prime Badges and the Bioz Content Hub are seamlessly integrated into our digital experience, allowing users to easily access key research data that highlights the quality and impact of our products. We’ve seen a noticeable increase in user engagement, and it’s been great to see how these tools have enhanced the experience for our customers.”

Dr. Karin Lachmi , Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder of Bioz, added, “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with GoldBio. Their commitment to quality products aligns perfectly with our mission to support the research community. By utilizing our Prime Badges and Content Hub, GoldBio is able to highlight their exceptional offerings, making it easier for researchers to find and validate the tools they need for their work.”

About Bioz

Bioz is the world’s most advanced AI search engine for scientific experimentation, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their research. Bioz’s solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Gold Biotechnology

GoldBio is a leader in high-quality biological research products, specializing in reliable reagents, competent cells, research antibiotics, and enzymes for molecular biology, biochemistry, and cell culture. Committed to innovation, the company actively engages with researchers to refine its extensive product line, which includes competent cells, plasmids, bioluminescence substrates, cell culture media, and protein analysis reagents. GoldBio facilitates groundbreaking discoveries in life sciences and advances research in genomics, molecular biology, and proteomics.

Helpful Links

For more information on Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

Contact Information

