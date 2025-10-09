GlyTR Therapeutics announces landmark study in Cell on their ‘Velcro-like’ Pan-Cancer Immunotherapy Platform

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GlyTR Therapeutics, a biotech company pioneering development of glycan-targeting cancer immunotherapies, announced the publication of its foundational technology in the journal, Cell.

"With the publication in Cell, GlyTR is entering the global spotlight," said Bob Genthert, Co-Founder and Interim CEO. "This is a critical milestone as we advance toward clinical trials and expand partnerships with investors, academic collaborators, and pharmaceutical companies."

The study details Glycan-Dependent T cell Recruiter (GlyTR1 & GlyTR2) therapeutics that have pan-cancer activity by targeting tumor-associated carbohydrate antigens (TACAs). The TACA's targeted by GlyTR are among the most abundant and widespread cancer antigens known but are largely inert to the immune system and previously un-targetable.

Conventional antigen-targeting immunotherapies like Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cell (CAR-T cell) and bispecific antibodies require cancer-specific antigen expression to avoid "on-target, off-cancer" toxicity to normal tissue. In contrast, GlyTR's innovative "Velcro-like" density-dependent binding enables discrimination between tumor and normal tissue based on target density, potentially offering unprecedented safety and efficacy in oncology treatment.

GlyTR1 also overcomes a second major roadblock to development of CAR T cells and bi-specific antibodies: immune-suppression driven by the tumor. By binding to an immune-suppressive TACA, GlyTR1 defeats these mechanisms to break the shield of immunosuppression.

"This publication validates more than a decade of research and represents a major step toward making multiple TACAs druggable targets for the first time," said Dr. Michael Demetriou, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder and Professor of Neurology and Molecular Genetics at University of California, Irvine. "We believe GlyTR technology could fundamentally reshape the landscape of immuno-oncology by providing a safe pan-cancer therapeutic option in a single drug."

"This work represents a potential paradigm shift from the current antibody-centric approach to cancer cell targeting," said Dr. Raymond Zhou, Ph.D., co-founder and president of GlyTR Therapeutics.

Highlights from the Cell publication:

Demonstrates potent, selective killing of multiple highly diverse tumors in preclinical models, including breast, ovarian, colon, pancreatic, lung, prostate and leukemia.

of multiple highly diverse tumors in preclinical models, including breast, ovarian, colon, pancreatic, lung, prostate and leukemia. Shows no toxicity in mice with human-like glycan expression.

in mice with human-like glycan expression. Details the unique ability to overcome immunosuppression in hostile tumor microenvironments.

GlyTR technology has been developed in collaboration with the UC Irvine from grants totaling ~$30 million. This includes a Cancer Moonshot award from the National Cancer Institute (NCI), multiple small business grants from NCI, several awards form the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) and a NCI Experimental Therapeutics program award for clinical-grade manufacturing of GlyTR1 for human trials.

Here is a link to the article in Cell: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2025.09.001

GlyTR Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing first-in-class immunotherapies that unlock tumor-associated carbohydrate antigens (TACAs) as pan-cancer targets. Backed by grants from the National Cancer Institute (including the Cancer Moonshot and NExT programs) and the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine, GlyTR is advancing toward first-in-human clinical trials of its lead candidates GlyTR1 and GlyTR2.

