Glox Therapeutics Awarded £1M PACE Grant to Accelerate Development of Precision Antibiotics Against Antimicrobial-resistant Pathogens

Novel therapeutics to address unmet clinical need for pneumonias caused by drug-resistant Escherichia coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae

PACE provides funding and support for innovative, high value, high risk, early phase drug discovery and diagnostic projects

GLASGOW, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AMR--Glox Therapeutics, a company pioneering the development of precision antibiotic therapies based on naturally occurring bacteriocins, today announced it has secured £1 million in grant funding from PACE (Pathways to Antimicrobial Clinical Efficacy), one of the UK’s largest public-private initiatives targeting early-stage antimicrobial medicines and diagnostic discovery. The funding will help to accelerate the development of Glox Therapeutics’ novel antibiotics targeting drug-resistant pathogenic bacteria, Escherichia coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae. It will also enable the company to expand its team and foster further collaboration with industry experts.





Glox Therapeutics is developing an entirely new class of antimicrobials based on proprietary protein bacteriocin engineering platforms. These potent therapeutics target specific pathogens, or a closely related group of pathogens, to selectively eradicate drug-resistant bacteria with unprecedented efficacy. Unlike conventional antibiotics, these do not harm the human microbiome, ensuring a more effective treatment strategy with reduced side-effects.

PACE has awarded Glox Therapeutics £1 million to further the development of its narrow-spectrum antibiotics targeted at E. coli and K. pneumoniae. These frequently multidrug-resistant pathogens are a major cause of serious conditions, such as pneumonia, blood stream infections and recurrent urinary tract infections, and are associated with high levels of antimicrobial resistance (AMR)-related mortality. The initial focus will be on hospital- and ventilator-associated pneumonias.

PACE was founded in 2023 by LifeArc, Medicines Discovery Catapult, and Innovate UK with a £30 million programme of funding and support to be deployed over five years. It seeks to fund and support global AMR innovators with the best science. Projects in the PACE portfolio receive funding and additional support, including R&D advice and access to a UK network of delivery partners, to drive the projects forward for onward investment and ultimately closer to clinical impact.

Dr James Clark, CEO and Co-founder, Glox Therapeutics, said: “We are grateful to PACE for their support and recognising the groundbreaking potential of our unique technology. Glox Therapeutics is one of only a handful of companies to have been selected for PACE funding so far which is a true testament to the expertise of our world-leading team.

AMR poses a significant threat to human health globally and this grant will enable us to expand our team and progress the development of our innovative engineered bacteriocins to help combat two of the most life-threatening pathogens.”

Dr Beverley Isherwood, Programme Director, PACE, said: “We are delighted to welcome Glox Therapeutics into the first cohort of PACE-funded projects with their novel platform to develop precision antibiotics. Using a collaborative approach, PACE will support Glox Therapeutics to generate the essential data packages needed to position the project for onward funding, investment and development.”

Kerry Sharp, Director of Entrepreneurship and Investment, Scottish Enterprise, and Investor, Glox Therapeutics, said: “This latest PACE funding for Glox Therapeutics is a massive boost to the business who are operating in such a critical development area. At Scottish Enterprise, one of our aims is to double the number of scaling businesses, which will lead to more high value jobs supporting the transformation of the Scottish economy. This is why we’re collaborating closely with our partners, like Innovate UK, to make it easier for ambitious high growth businesses in Scotland to access the innovation support needed to grow and scale.”

About Glox Therapeutics www.gloxtherapeutics.com

Glox Therapeutics is developing a pipeline of engineered precision bacteriocins targeting pathogens that cause serious infections associated with high levels of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and mortality. These novel precision antibiotics have potent narrow-spectrum activity to target Gram-negative AMR pathogens without collateral damage to the wider human microbiome.

Founded in 2023, the company is built out of over 20 years of research at the Universities of Glasgow and Oxford from globally recognised expertise in elucidating bacteriocin structure and function to treat bacterial infections. It is uniquely positioned to address the AMR public health crisis which is predicted to surpass 10 million deaths globally per year at a cost of $100 trillion dollars by 2050.

The company is supported by a highly expert network of scientific advisers and has received investment and support from high-profile investors the Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund and Scottish Enterprise.

About PACE https://paceamr.org.uk/

PACE is a new and comprehensive approach to tackling one of the world’s most complex health challenges – antimicrobial resistance (AMR). PACE works with the AMR community and offers funding, support and advice to help progress early-stage antimicrobial drug and diagnostic projects with greater speed and confidence – giving the best AMR innovations the greatest chance of success.

PACE selects, invests in and supports projects that address the world’s most threatening pathogens. In doing so, it will deliver innovations for onward development and investment, moving them closer to clinical trials. Working together with the brightest and best, PACE will help tackle this rising threat to global health.

PACE was founded in 2023 by LifeArc, Innovate UK and Medicines Discovery Catapult, with a £30 million programme of funding and support to be deployed over five years.

About Scottish Enterprise www.scottish-enterprise.com

Scottish Enterprise (SE) is Scotland’s national economic development agency and a non-departmental public body of the Scottish Government. It supports businesses to innovate and scale to transform the Scottish economy by focusing on new market opportunities through targeted investment, innovation and internationalisation.

