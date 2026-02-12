SUBSCRIBE
GlobalMed Logistix Appoints Jeff Byrne CFO in First Leadership Hire Since Becoming Standalone Company

February 11, 2026 | 
2 min read

Health Care Finance Executive Joins Growing Team as Company Expands Specialized Logistics Platform

NORCROSS, Ga., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalMed Logistix (GMLx), a leading provider of specialized logistics for medical device manufacturers, today announced the appointment of Jeff Byrne as chief financial officer. The appointment marks the company's first senior leadership hire since becoming a standalone business in January with the backing of strategic health care investor Water Street Healthcare Partners.

Byrne brings extensive manufacturing, distribution and logistics experience to GMLx through senior leadership roles at high-growth medical device and life sciences businesses. He most recently served as chief financial officer at medical device company Artelon, where he established processes to scale the business while implementing enhanced customer service operations. At Amniox Medical, Byrne developed strategic financial models and performance metrics to advance the regenerative therapy company's expansion into new clinical applications within the musculoskeletal and wound care markets.

"We're pleased to welcome Jeff to our leadership team at a pivotal time in our company's evolution. His deep financial expertise, medical device experience, and track record of driving growth and transformation will be instrumental as we begin a new era as an independent company," said Patrick Daly, CEO of GlobalMed Logistix. "Jeff's appointment underscores our commitment to expanding GMLx's capabilities to serve more medical technology companies as they navigate increasingly complex surgical logistics requirements."

The appointment comes on the heels of GMLx announcing its partnership with Water Street to become an independent business and receive significant capital to drive its next phase of growth. GMLx plans to expand its solution portfolio and extend its national footprint to serve as an industry-wide partner for all medical device manufacturers navigating today's challenging surgical care environment.

"GMLx has built an exceptional foundation serving the critical logistics needs of medical device manufacturers," said Byrne. "I look forward to supporting the team as we expand our capabilities and help ensure medical devices reach surgeons and patients safely, exactly where and when needed."

About GlobalMed Logistix

GlobalMed Logistix (GMLx) serves as the essential logistics backbone for medical technology manufacturers. The company specializes in managing mission-critical logistics for medical device manufacturers with high-value products requiring specialized handling and precise delivery timing. Serving global medtech leaders and innovative start-ups, GMLx provides comprehensive capabilities, including real-time inventory and surgical case management, reverse logistics expertise, quality and compliance services, tissue storage and distribution as well as proprietary technology solutions for customers. GMLx is dedicated to ensuring critical medical devices reach the patient safely and on time, every time. For more information, visit gmlx.us.com.

Media Contact

Kelly Zitlow

Kelly.zitlow@waterstreet.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globalmed-logistix-appoints-jeff-byrne-cfo-in-first-leadership-hire-since-becoming-standalone-company-302684526.html

SOURCE GlobalMed Logistix (GMLx)

