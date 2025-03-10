Glenmark Therapeutics Inc., USA launches Polyethylene Glycol 3350, Powder for Solution, 17 grams/capful (OTC)

MAHWAH, N.J., March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenmark Therapeutics Inc., USA (Glenmark) is pleased to announce the launch1 of Polyethylene Glycol 3350, Powder for Solution, 17 grams/capful (OTC); compare to the active ingredient in MiraLAX®2 Powder for Solution, 17 grams of Bayer HealthCare LLC.

According to Nielsen® syndicated data for the latest 52 weeks’ period ending February 22, 2025, the MiraLAX® Powder for Solution, 17 grams (OTC) market3 achieved annual sales of approximately $555.7 million*.

Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America said, “We are excited to announce the launch of Polyethylene Glycol 3350, Powder for Solution, 17 grams/capful, addressing the growing demand for a new supplier in this category. This addition highlights our commitment to meeting market needs and providing high-quality over-the-counter solutions for our customers.”

For product information and how to purchase, please visit: https://glenmarkpharma-us.com/peg3350.

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BSE: 532296) (NSE: GLENMARK) is a research–led, global pharmaceutical company, having a presence across Branded, Generics, and OTC segments; with a focus on therapeutic areas of respiratory, dermatology and oncology. The company has 11 world-class manufacturing facilities spread across 4 continents, and operations in over 80 countries. Scrip 100 positions Glenmark amongst the Top 100 biopharmaceutical companies ranked by Pharmaceutical Sales in 2023; while Generics Bulletin places it in the Top 50 Generics and biosimilar companies ranked by sales in 2024. Glenmark’s Green House Gas (GHG) emission reduction targets have been approved in 2023 by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), making it only the second pharmaceutical company in India to achieve this. The organization has impacted over 3.3 million lives over the last decade through its CSR interventions. For more information, visit www.glenmarkpharma.com. You can follow us on LinkedIn (Glenmark Pharmaceuticals) and Instagram (glenmark_pharma).

References

1Glenmark’s Polyethylene Glycol 3350, Powder for Solution, 17 grams/capful (OTC) is only marketed for the indications listed in Glenmark’s approved drug facts label.

2This product is not manufactured or distributed by Bayer HealthCare LLC, distributor of MiraLAX® Powder for Solution, Osmotic Laxative, and owner of the registered trademark MiraLAX®. [Bayer HealthCare LLC does not make or license Glenmark’s product.]

3Market includes brand and all available therapeutic equivalents. Note: Nielsen syndicated data obtained by Glenmark is only available for all approved RLD indications. Glenmark’s product is only approved for the indications listed in Glenmark’s approved label and is not marketed for all RLD indications.

*Nielsen® NIQ Discover; Syndicated Data for Period Ending February 22, 2025

