Gilead Sciences Appoints Keeley Wettan as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Legal & Compliance

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that Keeley Wettan will be appointed Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Legal & Compliance effective immediately. She will join the company’s senior leadership team and report to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel O’Day.

Ms. Wettan has held increasingly senior legal leadership roles within Gilead during her 14-year tenure, most recently as Senior Vice President leading the Global Legal Business Partners team. She previously led the Litigation and Government Investigations and the Corporate Governance and Strategic Transactions teams. Ms. Wettan has been instrumental in supporting the launch of groundbreaking medicines, including the recent launch of lenacapavir, a breakthrough twice-yearly HIV prevention medicine. She also currently serves as the Chair of the Board of the Gilead Foundation.

“Keeley is an accomplished executive who brings deep legal expertise, and who leads with integrity, passion and commitment to the people and communities we serve,” said Daniel O’Day, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gilead Sciences. “During her 14-year career with Gilead, Keeley has helped to drive some of our most important progress from the launch of groundbreaking new medicines to pioneering access agreements. I am confident that Keeley will be an excellent addition to the Gilead Leadership Team as we continue to deliver on the strongest pipeline in our history.”

Prior to joining Gilead, Keeley was an attorney at the law firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett in New York City where her practice focused on general litigation and government investigations. Keeley received her J.D. from the University of California at Berkeley.

