SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Gilead Sciences Announces 3.8 Percent Increase in First Quarter 2026 Dividend

February 11, 2026 | 
1 min read

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Dividend--Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared an increase of 3.8% in the company’s quarterly cash dividend, beginning in the first quarter of 2026. The increase will result in a quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 30, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2026. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.



About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, cancer and inflammation. In 2025, Gilead announced a planned $32 billion investment to further strengthen its U.S. footprint to power the next era of discovery, job creation and public health preparedness – while continuing to invest globally to ensure patients everywhere benefit from its scientific innovation. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, Calif.

For more information about Gilead, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on X/Twitter (@Gilead Sciences) and LinkedIn (@Gilead-Sciences).


Contacts

Ashleigh Koss, Media
public_affairs@gilead.com

Jacquie Ross, Investors
investor_relations@gilead.com

Northern California Earnings
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Focus on the path, Businessman running on his own track
Earnings
AstraZeneca Teases ‘Very Competitive’ Weight-Loss Pill—But Stays Mum on Details
February 10, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Graphic drawing white background
Psychedelics
AbbVie CSO Touts ‘Breakthrough Type Therapy’ Psychedelic as J&J’s Spravato Keeps Growing
February 6, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Business meeting idea and planning with strategy as a corporate concept with a mechanical wheel bridge as diverse multiracial businesspeople joining together as a symbol for people diversity and success with 3D render elements.
Earnings
Biogen’s ‘Bridge To Growth’ Cuts Through a Stacked Phase 3 Pipeline
February 6, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: Bristol Myers Squibb office in California
Earnings
BMS Beats Again Despite Eliquis and Cobenfy Disappointments
February 5, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky