Gilead Opens State-of-the-Art Research Center to Advance the Next Generation of Medicines

– Brings Together Oncology, Inflammation and Research Data Science Teams to Foster Scientific Collaboration –

– One of Three Foster City Projects Supporting Gilead’s $32 Billion U.S. Investment and 3,000 High-Quality Domestic Jobs –

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today celebrated the opening of its 182,000-square-foot Research Center at its Foster City headquarters, expanding capabilities in oncology, inflammation and research data science to advance medicines for some of the world’s most challenging diseases. The new Research Center builds on Gilead's longstanding presence in California. Today, Gilead employs approximately 11,000 people across the United States, including more than 7,400 in California and nearly 4,700 in the Bay Area.

Gilead marked the milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by company leaders, scientists and government and community guests, including U.S. Representative Kevin Mullin of California’s 15th Congressional District and California State Assemblymember Diane Papan.

“We are in a moment of unprecedented opportunity in science and technology. Our new Research Center will help Gilead scientists make the most of that opportunity, delivering more breakthrough medicines faster," said Daniel O'Day, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gilead Sciences. “As part of our broader $32 billion investment in the United States, this new facility also reflects our long-term commitment to American innovation."

The Research Center is one of three major Foster City projects advancing Gilead’s broader U.S. investment in research, development and manufacturing through 2030. The Technical Development Center, expected to open in 2027, and the biologics facility, which broke ground in August and is expected to open in 2029, will further strengthen Gilead’s U.S. research and development infrastructure. “The future of biomedical innovation depends on bringing together exceptional science, advanced technologies and diverse expertise,” said Flavius Martin, MD, Executive Vice President, Research, Gilead Sciences. “This center was designed to do exactly that. By co-locating key research disciplines and expanding our data science capabilities, we are strengthening the infrastructure needed to accelerate discovery and advance meaningful innovations.”

Designed with input from Gilead research colleagues, the five-story center will support approximately 325 employees, including 260 laboratory scientists. Flexible laboratory neighborhoods, specialized collaboration spaces and shared technology platforms will enable teams to adapt as scientific needs evolve. All-electric systems, energy-efficient design and water-saving landscaping featuring California native plants are expected to support LEED Gold certification.

“Foster City is home to some of the most important biomedical research happening anywhere in the world, and Gilead’s continued investment here is a vote of confidence in California’s life sciences workforce,” said Kevin Mullin, U.S. Representative for California’s 15th Congressional District. “The new center expands Gilead’s research capacity in Foster City, supporting the region’s biotechnology leadership and skilled workforce.”

A dedicated bridge to an adjacent building streamlines the transfer of equipment and research materials, while the new Research Quad provides a central gathering space for collaboration and scientific exchange.

“San Mateo County is one of the most important and vital biotechnology centers in the world,” said Diane Papan, California State Assemblymember, 21st District. “Gilead’s sustained support for science, infrastructure and skilled jobs only strengthens our position.”

For more information about Gilead's U.S. investments, visit Gilead's U.S. investment webpage.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, cancer and inflammation. In 2025, Gilead announced a $32 billion investment to further strengthen its U.S. footprint to power the next era of discovery, job creation and public health preparedness – while continuing to invest globally to ensure patients everywhere benefit from its scientific innovation. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, Calif.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including Gilead’s ability to effectively manage or realize the anticipated benefits from its U.S. investment strategy, including the new Research Center, the Technical Development Center or the biologics facility; difficulties or unanticipated challenges in executing the investment strategy, including Gilead’s ability to complete planned initiatives in a timely basis or at all and uncertainties relating to regulatory approvals that may be required; any resulting adverse impacts to our corporate reputation; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These and other risks, uncertainties and factors are described in detail in Gilead’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead, and Gilead assumes no obligation and disclaims any intent to update any such forward-looking statements.

For more information about Gilead, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on X/Twitter (@Gilead Sciences) and LinkedIn (@Gilead-Sciences).

Elizabeth Baxter, Media

public_affairs@gilead.com

Jacquie Ross, Investors

investor_relations@gilead.com