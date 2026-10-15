Gifford Bioscience expands with a new dedicated radiometric laboratory at the BioHub Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, UK,14th October 2026 – Gifford Bioscience Limited, a preclinical contract research organisation, has expanded its facilities at the BioHub Birmingham® with additional radiometric laboratory space. The laboratory opened in July 2026 and adds capacity for client studies and custom assay development, alongside Gifford’s existing facilities.

Established in 2017, Gifford Bioscience helps pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies address advance their drug pipeline through lead optimization towards clinical studies. Its work across recombinant systems and native tissues, including binding studies in human tissue, supports decisions about which compounds to progress. The CRO specializes in receptor pharmacology and occupancy studies for neuroscience, oncology and metabolic diseases.

The expansion increases capacity for radioligand binding, quantitative autoradiography, uptake and release, and receptor occupancy studies. These sit alongside Gifford’s functional assays and surface plasmon resonance (SPR) services.

"Radiometric assays are core to us helping our customers drive their candidate drugs through the preclinical stages, guiding their decision about which compounds to progress. It is great to have the additional capacity and to still be part of the University's wider ecosystem.” said Macer Gifford, Managing Director.

Nine years at BioHub Birmingham

The BioHub Birmingham is the University of Birmingham’s purpose-built biomedical incubator at Birmingham Research Park in Edgbaston, providing laboratory and office suites designed to support life science companies from proof of concept through to expansion. Gifford Bioscience has been based at the BioHub since 2017.

Gifford Bioscience celebrated the expansion with members of the BioHub Birmingham facility management team, thanking them for their support throughout the company’s development and growth.

“We’re always delighted to see our resident companies expand and contribute to the growing biomedical footprint in the region, a real-life example of the incubation pipeline in action,” said Dr Claire Litchfield, Senior Laboratory Manager at BioHub Birmingham.