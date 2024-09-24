Get Well Earns FedRAMP Authorized Designation

Get Well’s cross-continuum digital patient engagement platform can now be accessed through AWS GovCloud and cloud services by federal organizations to personalize patient outreach across full episodes of care

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get Well, the leader in digital patient engagement, announced its cross-continuum digital patient engagement platform has earned Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMPⓇ) Authority to Operate (ATO) at the Moderate security impact level.

Now on the FedRAMP Marketplace, Get Well can be contracted by any government agency through a streamlined security vetting process, removing onboarding costs and accelerating time to implementation.

“Both the Defense Health Agency and Veterans Health Administration are actively pursuing digital transformation initiatives to bring more holistic, personalized care to beneficiaries and patients,” said Get Well’s founder and CEO, Michael O’Neil. “To date, Get Well has driven a 45 percent improvement in patient experience scores, a 31 percent decrease in hospital-acquired infection rates, and a 14 percent decrease in the average length of stay at VA hospitals nationwide. Now more facilities and federal agencies can join the more than 70 Veteran Affairs Medical Centers and Community Living Centers using Get Well today and do it more seamlessly than ever before. Our FedRAMP certification adds to the value we deliver today through integrations with VistA/CPRS, and will help accelerate the impact of our long-standing partnership with Oracle Health into the government market.”

Get Well Anywhere - Federal, deployed in the AWS GovCloud with FedRAMP authorization, allows federal agencies to join those like Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 4 in Pennsylvania leveraging advanced patient engagement. Through integration with Get Well Anywhere - Federal, agencies can connect systems and safely exchange sensitive data and controlled unclassified information (CUI) with Get Well to provide a personalized, and engaging user experience for their constituents, families and clinicians.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program promoting secure cloud services across the federal government through standardized security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. FedRAMP empowers agencies to use modern cloud technologies, with an emphasis on security and protection of federal information.

Get Well delivers a comprehensive digital patient engagement experience for every step of the care journey, both inside and outside the hospital. Hosted on the AWS GovCloud, the Get Well Anywhere-Federal platform provides seamless care for every veteran, active-duty military member and their family. The platform is personalized to individual healthcare needs, reaching each person across a full episode of care, as well as in between episodes. Get Well’s platform delivers longitudinal engagement and activation to allow patients to continue in-network for new episodes and offers integration into Oracle and VistA/CRPS.

Within the inpatient hospital setting, patients and their families can now use their own personal mobile devices to access all the services traditionally available only on bedside televisions – including patient education, ordering meals, service requests, movies, and additional hospital-supplied content.

Healthcare teams can use the rounding and surveying component of Get Well Anywhere – Federal, GetWell Rounds+ on any web-connected device, including smartphones, tablets and computers. It is integrated with the Computerized Patient Record System (CPRS) to automatically populate patient information. This includes patient education, EMR documentation, and non-clinical requests, allowing clinicians to focus on providing top-of-license care. GetWell Signal displays real-time CPRS feeds with precautions, fall risks, allergies, NPO status, and key patient details through wall-mounted iPads. GetWell Standalone Digital Whiteboards replace in-room whiteboards with an inpatient television, displaying a real-time CPRS feed detailing the care team, schedule, pain level, goals and prioritized information.

Get Well Anywhere - Federal also helps guide patients outside of the hospital with its digital care plan component, GetWell Loop: a patient-facing, mobile module that enables automated engagement, education, and patient monitoring at scale with virtual check-ins leading up to planned procedures and post-discharge.

About Get Well

Now part of SAIGroup , Get Well is redefining digital patient engagement by putting patients in control of their healthcare, inside and outside the hospital. Get Well combines advanced AI navigation with high-touch care experiences to improve patient activation, loyalty, and outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Get Well serves more than 10 million patients annually at over 1,000 hospitals and clinical partner sites, using longitudinal data analytics to better serve patients and clinicians. Get Well’s award-winning solutions were recognized again in 2024 by KLAS Research and AVIA Marketplace . Learn more about Get Well and follow us on LinkedIn .

