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Press Releases

Geron to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

September 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a hematology-focused biopharmaceutical company pursuing more meaningful moments for people living with blood cancer, today announced that members of the management team are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • 2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference:
    Fireside Chat on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET in New York, NY
  • H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference:
    Fireside Chat on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET in New York, NY

Live and archived audio webcasts of the fireside chats will be available through the Investor section of Geron’s website at www.geron.com.

About Geron 
Geron is a hematology-focused biopharmaceutical company pursuing more meaningful moments for people living with blood cancer. Because patients cannot wait, we approach our work with urgency, bringing together deep expertise in telomerase biology with patient perspectives and insights from clinical research and real-world care. Our medicine, RYTELO® (imetelstat), is approved in the United States and European Union for certain patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS). We are building on our foundation in telomerase inhibition by studying imetelstat in myelofibrosis, including a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with JAK-inhibitor relapsed/refractory disease, as well as other hematologic malignancies. Geron is a commercial-stage company with offices in Parsippany, New Jersey and Foster City, California. To learn more, visit www.geron.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Investors and Media
Dawn Schottlandt
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
dschottlandt@geron.com


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