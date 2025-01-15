George Medicines signs exclusive licensing agreement with Bausch Health to commercialize GMRx2 in Canada, Mexico, Colombia and Central America

Bausch Health gains exclusive rights to single-pill triple combination therapy for hypertension

George Medicines receives upfront milestone payment and is eligible for regulatory and commercial milestones, and a stepped royalty rate in licensed territories

GMRx2 has potential to be the only triple combination approved for the treatment of hypertension including initial treatment

London, UK, 13 January 2025 – George Medicines, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing significant unmet needs in cardiometabolic disease, has entered into an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) (‘Bausch Health’), a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through a relentless drive to deliver better health outcomes, granting Bausch Health exclusive rights to seek regulatory approval of, and to commercialize, GMRx2 in Canada, Mexico, Colombia and Central America.

GMRx2, George Medicines’ lead pipeline candidate for the treatment of hypertension including initial treatment, is a proprietary single-pill combination of three best-in-class medicines: telmisartan, amlodipine and indapamide. Developed in ultra-low dose, low-dose, and standard-dose options, it has the potential to be the only triple combination approved for the initial treatment of hypertension. The innovative formulation is designed for optimal efficacy, safety and adherence. With a multi-mechanism approach and at lower dosing than today’s therapies, GMRx2 is designed to deliver the synergistic efficacy benefits of a triple therapy while maintaining tolerability.

Under the terms of the licensing agreement, George Medicines receives an upfront milestone payment and is eligible for regulatory and commercial milestone payments, as well as a future recurring revenue stream through a stepped royalty rate on sales of GMRx2 in the licensed territories. In return, Bausch Health is granted a license to exclusively commercialize GMRx2, supplied by George Medicines, in Canada, Mexico, Colombia and Central America. Bausch Health is responsible for seeking regulatory approval of GMRx2, with support from George Medicines.

Mark Mallon, Chief Executive Officer of George Medicines, said: “This announcement marks a significant milestone for George Medicines, and in Bausch Health we have secured a strong commercial partner who shares our belief in the potential of GMRx2 to enable more patients to achieve better blood pressure control and improve on current hypertension treatment approaches.”

Cees Heiman, Senior Vice President, Europe and Canada, Bausch Health, said: “In Canada, seven and a half million people, about 1 in 4 adults, live with hypertension1, and too many do not have their condition under control. The clinically-proven efficacy of GMRx2 compared to dual combinations, coupled with its good tolerability, have the potential to address key challenges in current hypertension treatment approaches. This partnership with George Medicines underscores our commitment to deliver better health outcomes for patients.”

Fernando Zarate, Vice President, Latin America, Bausch Health, said: “GMRx2 is a critical innovation that we believe can meaningfully advance cardiovascular care in Mexico, Colombia and Central America. While prevalence of hypertension remains high in the region, its treatment and control is low2. In GMRx2 we have an opportunity to change that.”

Globally, many diagnosed hypertension patients are not currently achieving sufficient blood pressure (BP) control because they are on inadequate therapy, are not receiving the right combination of medicines at the right doses or are not taking their treatment as prescribed. With the latest professional guidelines from the European Society of Cardiology3 recommending lower target BP levels and early use of combination therapy, an effective, low-dose, single-pill triple combination with good tolerability provides an opportunity to significantly advance the management of hypertension.

GMRx2 is backed by a comprehensive clinical development program, including two pivotal Phase III studies, published in 2024 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology4 and The Lancet5, demonstrating GMRx2 significantly reduced BP and improved BP control rates, when compared against dual therapy and against placebo. The triple combination was also investigated in the Nigerian VERONICA trial6, which compared GMRx2 with existing, standard of care and reported better BP lowering and control among those receiving GMRx2. In all trials, tolerability was good, with no increase in withdrawal from treatment due to adverse events. A global trial investigating the potential of GMRx2 for the prevention of stroke in people who have had intracerebral hemorrhage (the most severe type of stroke) is ongoing7.

GMRx2 has not received regulatory approval for commercial use in any country. A New Drug Application (NDA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking US approval of GMRx2 for the treatment for hypertension, including initiation of treatment, is ongoing with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of 5 June 2025. Regulatory submissions in other territories are anticipated in 2025.

George Medicines is an independent spin-out company from The George Institute for Global Health, one of the world’s leading medical research institutes with a focus on addressing global health inequity. The Company is backed by George Health, the commercial arm of The George Institute, and Brandon Capital, Australia’s leading life sciences venture capital firm.

