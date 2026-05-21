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GenSight Biologics Announces the Results of its Combined General Meeting of May 19, 2026

May 20, 2026 | 
1 min read

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:



GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, announced that all 28 resolutions submitted for shareholders’ vote at the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting held on May 19, 2026, and chaired by Laurence Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, were approved.

During the General Meeting, Ms. Rodriguez answered shareholders’ questions together with Dr. Magali Taiel, Chief Medical Officer, and Jan Eryk Umiastowski, Chief Financial Officer.

The approved resolutions notably include financial delegations that would enable the Company to continue executing its strategy.

The results of the vote by resolution and the replay of the Annual General Meeting are available on the Company's website in the Investors section (www.gensight-biologics.com/investors-media).

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics’ pipeline leverages two core technology platforms: the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, designed to preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics’ lead product candidate, GS010, is in Phase III trials for the treatment of Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease that leads to irreversible blindness in teens and young adults. GS030, currently in Phase I/II clinical trials, is an optogenetic-based treatment being investigated as a mutation-independent therapy for late-stage retinitis pigmentosa, the leading cause of blindness worldwide. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics’ product candidates are designed to be administered in a single intravitreal injection per eye to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.


Contacts

GenSight Biologics
Chief Financial Officer
Jan Eryk Umiastowski
jeumiastowski@gensight-biologics.com

Europe Events Neurodegenerative disease
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