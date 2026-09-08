Genprex to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Company Presentation to Highlight Lead Clinical Oncology Program and Preclinical Diabetes Program

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genprex, Inc. ("Genprex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GNPX), today announced that members of its executive leadership team will present at and participate in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held September 14–16 in New York City. Genprex is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies designed to restore tumor-suppressor function in cancer and insulin-producing function in diabetes. The Company's lead oncology program is in clinical development, and its diabetes program is advancing through preclinical development.

Ryan Confer, Genprex's President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide an overview of Reqorsa® Gene Therapy, the Company's lead clinical oncology candidate, and its preclinical diabetes program. He will also discuss the development priorities for each program.

Mark Berger, MD, Genprex's Chief Medical Officer, and Thomas Gallagher, Genprex's Senior Vice President of Intellectual Property and Licensing, will also attend the conference and participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

Company Presentation Details:



Date: Monday, September 14, 2026



Time: 3:30-4 p.m. ET



Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, Holmes I (4th Floor), New York, NY

Registered attendees may request one-on-one meetings with Genprex management via H.C. Wainwright.

About Genprex, Inc.



Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies designed to restore tumor-suppressor function in cancer and insulin-producing function in diabetes. The Company's lead oncology program is in clinical development, and its diabetes program is advancing through preclinical development.

The Company's lead candidate, Reqorsa® Gene Therapy (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), uses the systemic, non-viral ONCOPREX® Delivery System to deliver the TUSC2 tumor suppressor gene via a non-viral lipid-based nanoparticle. REQORSA is designed to restore tumor-suppressor function and is being evaluated in the Acclaim-1 and Acclaim-3 clinical trials for non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer, respectively. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to both lung cancer programs and Orphan Drug designation to the small cell lung cancer program.

Genprex's preclinical diabetes program is designed to reprogram pancreatic cells and restore insulin-producing function in Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. The Company is working with academic and research collaborators to optimize candidates, advance manufacturing and prepare for IND-enabling studies.

Interested investors and shareholders are encouraged to sign up for press releases and industry updates by visiting the Company Website, registering for Email Alerts and by following Genprex on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements



Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in Genprex's reports that it files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should review, including those statements under "Item 1A – Risk Factors" in Genprex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Because forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Genprex's ability to advance the clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of its product candidates in accordance with projected timelines and specifications; the timing and success of Genprex's clinical trials, its intended regulatory submissions and any resulting regulatory approvals; the effect of Genprex's product candidates, alone and in combination with other therapies, on cancer and diabetes; Genprex's future growth and financial status, including Genprex's ability to maintain compliance with the continued listing requirements of The Nasdaq Capital Market and to continue as a going concern and to obtain capital to meet its long-term liquidity needs on acceptable terms, or at all; Genprex's commercial and strategic partnerships, including those with its third party vendors, suppliers and manufacturers and their ability to successfully perform and scale up the manufacture of its product candidates; Genprex's intellectual property and licenses; and Genprex's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which it operates.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events and Genprex cannot assure you that the events or circumstances discussed or reflected in these statements will be achieved or will occur. If such forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. You should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by Genprex or any other person that Genprex will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Genprex disclaims any obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Genprex, Inc.



(877) 774-GNPX (4679)

GNPX Investor Relations



investors@genprex.com

GNPX Media Contact



Kalyn Dabbs



media@genprex.com

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SOURCE Genprex, Inc.