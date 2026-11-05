Genprex Presents Data Showing Reqorsa® Gene Therapy Activates Cellular Repair and Maintenance Programs Linked to Aging Biology in Patients, Supporting TUSC2 as a Key Regulator of Resilience to Aging-Associated Stress

Whole-Blood Translational Analysis from Clinical Trial Patients Link TUSC2 to Mitochondrial Adaptation, Autophagy, and Protein Quality Control

Expands Upon Existing REQORSA Research, Supporting Potential Beyond Oncology

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genprex, Inc. ("Genprex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies designed to restore tumor-suppressor function in cancer and insulin-producing function in diabetes, today announced results from a translational analysis of patients treated with its lead drug candidate, Reqorsa® (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), a gene therapy product. The data suggest that increased TUSC2 expression, the tumor suppressor gene used in REQORSA, is associated with a systemic transcriptional shift toward cellular maintenance, repair and quality control, a profile consistent with enhanced cellular resilience to aging-associated stress. The findings were presented in a poster titled "TUSC2 Gene Therapy Activates a Transcriptional Program that Enhances Cellular Resilience to Aging-Associated Stress" at the Gerontological Society of America (GSA) 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting taking place November 4-7, 2026, in National Harbor, Maryland.

TUSC2 is a mitochondrial calcium-regulating protein whose expression declines with age, including in the human brain and other metabolically active tissues. Mice lacking TUSC2 develop multiple early signs of aging, including declines in hearing, smell and memory, and they have reduced lifespan. The researchers used REQORSA, which is designed to restore tumor-suppressor function through delivery of the TUSC2 gene, to study the blood's transcriptional response to increased TUSC2.

"These findings show that REQORSA is associated with a shift toward cellular repair and maintenance pathways in patients, adding greater understanding of the therapeutic benefit of REQORSA," said Ryan Confer, President and Chief Executive Officer at Genprex. "This work on the genes activated by administering REQORSA to lung cancer patients deepens our understanding of REQORSA biology and indicates that the TUSC2 gene appears to be involved in the control of at least some aspects of human aging."

Study Design and Key Findings

The analysis used whole-blood transcriptomes from 11 lung cancer patients enrolled in two clinical trials evaluating REQORSA. Samples were collected before treatment and at 5 and 24 hours after intravenous administration. The researchers compared gene expression across the 0–5-hour, 5–24-hour, and 0–24-hour intervals to separate the acute response to delivery from the more sustained cellular-remodeling program. Key findings include:

A biphasic response was observed. At 5 hours, the response was dominated by innate immune, interferon, nucleic-acid-sensing, and chemokine pathways. This is most consistent with a nonspecific host reaction to the lipid nanoparticle delivery system.

At 5 hours, the response was dominated by innate immune, interferon, nucleic-acid-sensing, and chemokine pathways. This is most consistent with a nonspecific host reaction to the lipid nanoparticle delivery system. By 24 hours, the profile shifted to cellular maintenance. The acute response partially subsided and was accompanied by increased expression of genes involved in mitochondrial adaptation, autophagy and lysosomal function, and endoplasmic reticulum protein folding and quality control. Immune surveillance and complement/phagocytic pathways were also elevated. Ribosomal, translational, and IGF/mTOR-associated growth pathways were suppressed over the same period.

The acute response partially subsided and was accompanied by increased expression of genes involved in mitochondrial adaptation, autophagy and lysosomal function, and endoplasmic reticulum protein folding and quality control. Immune surveillance and complement/phagocytic pathways were also elevated. Mitochondrial gene expression showed a transient dip and recovery. Oxidative phosphorylation genes were transiently suppressed at 5 hours and recovered by 24 hours.

"These data deepen our understanding of how TUSC2 works in patients," said Mark Berger, Chief Medical Officer of Genprex. "After intravenous administration of REQORSA, we observed a coordinated shift from an early response to the delivery system toward mitochondrial adaptation, autophagy, and protein quality control, along with suppression of growth-signaling pathways. These data strengthen the scientific foundation of our REQORSA platform and may inform how we explore its potential more broadly over time."

In collaboration with and pursuant to a sponsored research agreement with Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee, Genprex has been exploring aspects of REQORSA biology, including mitochondrial metabolism and molecular aging and their potential relationship to cancer. The collaboration builds on the scientific rationale underlying REQORSA, which is designed to restore tumor-suppressor function through delivery of the TUSC2 gene. Data from these sponsored studies have found that TUSC2 modulates cancer immune responses by boosting Natural Killer (NK) cell antitumor activity.

Research conducted through the collaboration is examining the broader biological activities of REQORSA, including its involvement in cellular metabolism and stress-response pathways. Research collaborators recently published new peer-reviewed preclinical data identifying the role of TUSC2 in maintaining cellular function during brain aging.

The aforementioned GSA poster has been made available on Genprex's website at https://www.genprex.com/investors/downloads/.

About Genprex, Inc.



Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focusing on developing innovative treatments designed to restore biological functions disrupted by disease. The Company's lead oncology program, Reqorsa® (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), a gene therapy product, is being developed for the treatment of lung cancer and is designed to deliver the TUSC2 tumor suppressor gene to help restore tumor-suppressive activity and address multiple pathways involved in cancer progression.

The Company's lead candidate, REQORSA®uses the systemic, non-viral ONCOPREX® Delivery System to deliver the TUSC2 tumor suppressor gene via a non-viral lipid-based nanoparticle. REQORSA is designed to restore tumor-suppressor function and is being evaluated in the Acclaim-1 and Acclaim-3 clinical trials for non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer, respectively. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to both lung cancer programs and Orphan Drug designation to the small cell lung cancer program.

Genprex is also advancing an earlier stage gene therapy program for diabetes, designed to restore insulin-producing capability through the expression of key pancreatic transcription factors. Across its programs, Genprex is focused on translating innovative gene therapy approaches into meaningful therapeutic advances for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

For more information, please visit https://www.genprex.com/, register for our Email Alerts and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements



Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in Genprex's reports that it files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should review, including those statements under "Item 1A – Risk Factors" in Genprex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Because forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Genprex's ability to advance the clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of its product candidates in accordance with projected timelines and specifications; the timing and success of Genprex's clinical trials, its intended regulatory submissions and any resulting regulatory approvals; the effect of Genprex's product candidates, alone and in combination with other therapies, on cancer and diabetes, as well as the potential effect in aging-related biological processes and the Company's belief that the TUSC2 gene appears to be involved in the control of at least some aspects of human aging; Genprex's future growth and financial status, including Genprex's ability to maintain compliance with the continued listing requirements of The Nasdaq Capital Market and to continue as a going concern and to obtain capital to meet its long-term liquidity needs on acceptable terms, or at all; Genprex's commercial and strategic partnerships, including those with its third party vendors, suppliers and manufacturers and their ability to successfully perform and scale up the manufacture of its product candidates; Genprex's intellectual property and licenses; and Genprex's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which it operates.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events and Genprex cannot assure you that the events or circumstances discussed or reflected in these statements will be achieved or will occur. If such forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. You should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by Genprex or any other person that Genprex will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Genprex disclaims any obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Genprex, Inc.



(877) 774-GNPX (4679)

GNPX Investor Relations Contact



Lisa DeScenza



ldescenza@lavoiegroup.com

GNPX Media Contact



Kalyn Dabbs



media@genprex.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genprex-presents-data-showing-reqorsa-gene-therapy-activates-cellular-repair-and-maintenance-programs-linked-to-aging-biology-in-patients-supporting-tusc2-as-a-key-regulator-of-resilience-to-aging-associated-stress-302929965.html

SOURCE Genprex, Inc.