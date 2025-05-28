Genflow Biosciences and CER Sign Master Service Agreement to Strengthen Long-Term R&D Collaboration

Genflow Biosciences Plc (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF) ("Genflow" or "the Company"), the only publicly listed longevity company in Europe, is pleased to announce the signing of a Master Service Agreement (MSA) with CER Groupe (CER), a long-standing partner of the Company.

CER is a private Belgian research center offering integrated bioproduction and pre-clinical services within a regulated ISO and GxP-compliant environment. The MSA formalizes the working relationship between Genflow and CER, providing a robust R&D framework to accelerate Genflow's pre-IND gene therapy programs.

Under the terms of the MSA, Genflow and CER will:

Develop, produce and characterize Genflow's gene therapy candidates;

Implement a collaborative project management system to drive efficient execution and timely deliverables supporting Genflow's goals with standardized templates for Task Orders and technical services; and

Combine scientific expertise derisks, innovate and ensure relevant scientific outcomes.

Said Dr. Eric Leire, CEO of Genflow: "Our partnership with CER has been instrumental in supporting our R&D efforts to date. Formalizing this collaboration through the MSA will enable greater operational alignment and strategic agility as we continue to accelerate our pipeline."

About Genflow Biosciences

Founded in 2020, Genflow Biosciences Plc. (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF), a biotechnology company headquartered in the UK with R&D facilities in Belgium, is pioneering gene therapies to decelerate the aging process, with the goal of promoting longer and healthier lives while mitigating the financial, emotional, and social impacts of a fast-growing aging global population. Genflow's lead compound, GF-1002, works through the delivery of a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene which has yielded promising preclinical results. Genflow's 12-month proof-of-concept clinical trial evaluating their SIRT6-centenarian gene therapy in aged dogs began in March 2025. Other programs planned for 2025, include a clinical trial that will explore the potential benefits of GF-1002 in treating MASH (Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis), the most prevalent chronic liver disease for which there is no effective treatments.

Please visit www.genflowbio.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.

About CER Groupe

CER Groupe is a GLP-certified private Belgian research center supporting European life sciences innovation for more than 45years. CER's 200 colleagues gather cutting-edge expertise ensuring high quality integrated bioproduction and non-clinical services. CER supports companies in progressing their development from idea generation up to IND-enabling studies. CER Groupe favors collaborative and agile approaches accelerating companies' access to clinical stage development.

Visit www.cergroupe.be to learn what CER's partners say and follow CER Groupe on LinkedIn to stay up-to-date on CER's latest developments.

