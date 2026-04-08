GENFIT Announces Publication of the 2025 Universal Registration Document

Lille (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), Zurich (Switzerland), April 07, 2026 - GENFIT (Euronext: GNFT), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with rare and life-threatening liver diseases, today announces the filing of its 2025 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des marches financiers (AMF; filing n° D.26-0221).

This document is available to the public free of charge in accordance with applicable regulations and may be viewed at and downloaded from GENFIT’s website at ir.genfit.com. The 2025 Registration Document is also available on the AMF’s website: www.amf-france.org.

GENFIT’s 2025 Universal Registration Document includes, in particular:

The annual financial report,

The annual management report,

The Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance,

The Statutory Auditors’ reports on the annual and consolidated financial statements and related-party agreements,

The table summarizing the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors.





ABOUT GENFIT

GENFIT is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of patients with rare, life-threatening liver diseases whose medical needs remain largely unmet. GENFIT is a pioneer in liver disease research and development with a rich history and a solid scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. Today, GENFIT focuses on Acute on-chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) and associated conditions such as acute decompensation (AD) and hepatic encephalopathy (HE). It develops therapeutic assets which have complementary mechanisms of action, selected to address key pathophysiological pathways. GENFIT also targets other serious diseases, such as cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), urea cycle disorders (UCD) and organic acidemia (OA). Its R&D portfolio, covering several stages of development, ensures a constant news flow. GENFIT's expertise in developing high-potential molecules – from early to advanced pre-commercialization stages – culminated in 2024 with the accelerated approval of Iqirvo® (elafibranor) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom for the treatment of Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC). Iqirvo® is now marketed in several countries. Beyond therapies, GENFIT also has a diagnostic franchise including NIS2+® for the detection of Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH, formerly known as NASH for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis). GENFIT, a BCorp™ certified company since 2025, is headquartered in Lille, France and has offices in Paris (France), Zurich (Switzerland) and Cambridge, MA (USA). The Company is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris, Compartment B (Euronext: GNFT). In 2021, Ipsen became one of GENFIT's largest shareholders, acquiring an 8% stake in the Company's capital. www.genfit.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to GENFIT. The use of certain words, such as "believe", "potential", "expect", “target”, “may”, “will”, "should", "could", "if" and similar expressions, is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on the current expectations and reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including in relation to non-clinical and pre-clinical programs, reproducibility of preclinical results, the translation of animal model data to human biology, in relation to safety of drug candidates, cost of, progression of, and results from, our ongoing and planned clinical trials, patient recruitment, review and approvals by regulatory authorities in the United States, Europe and worldwide, of our drug and diagnostic candidates, pricing, approval and commercial success of elafibranor in the relevant jurisdictions, exchange rate fluctuations, and our continued ability to raise capital to fund our development, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed or identified in the Company’s public filings with the AMF, including those listed in Chapter 2 "Risk Factors and Internal Control" of the Company's 2025 Universal Registration Document filed on April 03, 2026 (no. D.26-0221) with the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF"), which is available on GENFIT's website (www.genfit.fr) and the AMF's website (www.amf.org), and those discussed in reports filed with the AMF or otherwise made public, by the Company. In addition, even if the results, performance, financial position and liquidity of the Company and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this press release. Other than as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



CONTACT

GENFIT | Investors

Jean-Christophe Marcoux – Chief Corporate Affairs Officer | Tel: +33 3 2016 4000 | jean-christophe.marcoux@genfit.com

GENFIT | Media

Bruno ARABIAN – Agence Maarc | Tel : 06 87 88 47 26 | bruno.arabian@maarc.fr

Stephanie Boyer – Press relations | Tel: +333 2016 4000 | stephanie.boyer@genfit.com

GENFIT | 885 Avenue Eugène Avinée, 59120 Loos - FRANCE | +333 2016 4000 | www.genfit.com

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