Genezen Welcomes Industry Experts Dr. Pam Stetkiewicz and Stuart Auerbach to Board of Directors

BOSTON and INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genezen, a best-in-class gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), is pleased to announce Dr. Pam Stetkiewicz and Stuart Auerbach have joined its Board of Directors.

These board appointments bolster Genezen’s strategic growth plan and come at a time of significant momentum for the organization. With over a decade of experience and state-of-the-art viral vector facilities, including the recently acquired 86,000ft2 Lexington, MA site, Genezen partners with innovator companies to develop and manufacture gene and cell therapies – from concept to commercial – on a global scale.

Dr. Stetkiewicz brings significant gene therapy drug development and CMC experience to Genezen’s Board through her current position as Chief Operating Officer at Arbor Biotechnologies, a next-generation gene editing company combining the promise of CRISPR with advanced computational AI-driven discovery, high throughput screening, and robust protein engineering approaches. Dr. Stetkiewicz previously held senior roles at Flagship Pioneering, Editas Medicine, and Novartis and has a PhD in Immunology from Johns Hopkins University. Dr. Stetkiewicz said, “I am excited to join the Genezen board at this critical junction in their growth and partner with the team to continue to build a best-in-class gene therapy CDMO.”

Mr. Auerbach brings a proven track record over the course of three decades in partnering with founders and management teams to successfully scale companies. Mr. Auerbach has been a key member of the investment team and member of the board of directors of numerous contract development and manufacturing organizations in both the therapeutics and medical device sectors. He is currently serving as a Senior Advisor at Ampersand Capital Partners, a leading healthcare private equity investor, where he was a General Partner for more than twenty years. Mr. Auerbach has a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Columbia University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Mr. Auerbach said, “Genezen has emerged as a leader in the gene therapy CDMO space, and I am thrilled to be working again with this first-class management team. I look forward to working together to grow another highly respected organization supporting many of the world’s pre-eminent therapeutics innovators.”

Steve Favaloro, Chairman and CEO, said, “I am thrilled to welcome Pam and Stuart to our board at an exciting time in Genezen’s development. They bring a wealth of manufacturing, drug development, and strategic insight to the board, and I am excited to partner with them to continue to build our organization.”

About Genezen

Genezen is a best-in-class CDMO with over a decade of experience and state-of-the-art viral vector manufacturing facilities. With capabilities to work across vector-modality - from concept to commercial – Genezen helps innovator companies deliver life-saving gene and cell therapies worldwide. With flexible and customer-centric programs, Genezen tailors its partnership-model approach to all sizes and stages of organizations, from academic institutions and seed-funded businesses to large, multinational biopharma companies. For more information about Genezen, please visit

