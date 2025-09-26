News
Genezen
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Genezen and Optieum Biotechnologies Partner to Support cGMP Manufacturing of Groundbreaking CAR-T Therapy for Glioblastoma
May 5, 2025
·
3 min read
Press Releases
Genezen Welcomes Industry Experts Dr. Pam Stetkiewicz and Stuart Auerbach to Board of Directors
November 7, 2024
·
2 min read
Press Releases
Genezen Appoints Mike Wourms as Chief Operations Officer
October 8, 2024
·
2 min read
Press Releases
uniQure Announces Closing of Sale of Manufacturing Facility to Genezen
July 23, 2024
·
6 min read
BioMidwest
Genezen Enters Licensing Agreement with CSL for the Cytegrity™ Stable Lentivirus Production System
February 21, 2024
·
3 min read
BioMidwest
Genezen Secures $18.5 Million in Growth Equity to Expand Viral Vector Development and Manufacturing Capabilities
November 2, 2023
·
3 min read
Business
Genezen Announces the Appointment of Key Executive Leaders, Expanding Viral Vector Capabilities
June 13, 2023
·
3 min read
BioMidwest
Genezen Announces Presentation at 2023 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy
May 3, 2023
·
2 min read
JOBS
Currently, there are no jobs for this company on BioSpace
Browse all jobs
here
Oops!
There was an issue retrieving the jobs list. Please reload the page to view more jobs.
Load More
