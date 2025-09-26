SUBSCRIBE
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Genezen and Optieum Biotechnologies Partner to Support cGMP Manufacturing of Groundbreaking CAR-T Therapy for Glioblastoma
May 5, 2025
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Genezen Welcomes Industry Experts Dr. Pam Stetkiewicz and Stuart Auerbach to Board of Directors
November 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Genezen Appoints Mike Wourms as Chief Operations Officer
October 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
uniQure Announces Closing of Sale of Manufacturing Facility to Genezen
July 23, 2024
 · 
6 min read
BioMidwest
Genezen Enters Licensing Agreement with CSL for the Cytegrity™ Stable Lentivirus Production System
February 21, 2024
 · 
3 min read
BioMidwest
Genezen Secures $18.5 Million in Growth Equity to Expand Viral Vector Development and Manufacturing Capabilities
November 2, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Business
Genezen Announces the Appointment of Key Executive Leaders, Expanding Viral Vector Capabilities
June 13, 2023
 · 
3 min read
BioMidwest
Genezen Announces Presentation at 2023 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy
May 3, 2023
 · 
2 min read
