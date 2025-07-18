Geneoscopy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - July 17, 2025

ST. LOUIS, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geneoscopy, Inc., a life sciences company focused on developing diagnostic tests for the advancement of gastrointestinal health, today announced that members of its management team will be participating in the following investor conferences:
Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference in New York City
September 8, 2025 - September 10, 2025
Bank of America Healthcare Trailblazers Private Company Conference in Boston
September 17, 2025 - September 18, 2025
UBS Global Healthcare Conference in Palm Beach Gardens
November 9, 2025 - November 12, 2025
Stifel Healthcare Conference in New York City
November 11, 2025 - November 13, 2025
One-on-one meetings with company management are available during the conferences upon request.
About Geneoscopy, Inc.
Geneoscopy, Inc. is a life sciences company focused on developing diagnostic tests for gastrointestinal health. Leveraging its proprietary, patented stool-derived eukaryotic RNA (seRNA) biomarker platform, Geneoscopy’s mission is to empower patients and providers to transform gastrointestinal health through innovative diagnostics. The company’s FDA-approved ColoSense test uses a proprietary RNA-based platform to screen for colorectal cancer and advanced adenomas for average-risk individuals over the age of 45. In partnership with leading universities and biopharmaceutical companies, Geneoscopy is also developing diagnostic tests for treatment selection and therapy monitoring in other areas of gastrointestinal health. For more information, visit www.geneoscopy.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.
