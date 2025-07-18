Geneoscopy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - July 17, 2025

ST. LOUIS, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geneoscopy, Inc., a life sciences company focused on developing diagnostic tests for the advancement of gastrointestinal health, today announced that members of its management team will be participating in the following investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference in New York City

September 8, 2025 - September 10, 2025

in New York City September 8, 2025 - September 10, 2025 Bank of America Healthcare Trailblazers Private Company Conference in Boston

September 17, 2025 - September 18, 2025

in Boston September 17, 2025 - September 18, 2025 UBS Global Healthcare Conference in Palm Beach Gardens

November 9, 2025 - November 12, 2025

in Palm Beach Gardens November 9, 2025 - November 12, 2025 Stifel Healthcare Conference in New York City

November 11, 2025 - November 13, 2025

One-on-one meetings with company management are available during the conferences upon request.

About Geneoscopy, Inc.

Geneoscopy, Inc. is a life sciences company focused on developing diagnostic tests for gastrointestinal health. Leveraging its proprietary, patented stool-derived eukaryotic RNA (seRNA) biomarker platform, Geneoscopy’s mission is to empower patients and providers to transform gastrointestinal health through innovative diagnostics. The company’s FDA-approved ColoSense test uses a proprietary RNA-based platform to screen for colorectal cancer and advanced adenomas for average-risk individuals over the age of 45. In partnership with leading universities and biopharmaceutical companies, Geneoscopy is also developing diagnostic tests for treatment selection and therapy monitoring in other areas of gastrointestinal health. For more information, visit www.geneoscopy.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Amit Bhalla

Geneoscopy

amit.bhalla@geneoscopy.com

Media Contact:

Andrea Sampson

Sampson Public Relations Group

asampson@sampsonprgroup.com