Genentech Provides Update on Supplemental Biologics License Application for Columvi Combination for People With Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for Genentech’s supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Columvi® (glofitamab-gxbm) in combination with gemcitabine and oxaliplatin (GemOx) for the treatment of people with relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not candidates for autologous stem cell transplant.

Based on the CRL, the STARGLO data do not provide sufficient evidence to support the proposed second-line DLBCL indication in the U.S. patient population. STARGLO was also intended as a postmarketing confirmatory study to convert the accelerated approval of Columvi in third-line or later DLBCL in the U.S. to full approval. Columvi remains under accelerated approval for people with third-line or later DLBCL. Discussions with the FDA are ongoing to confirm the Phase III SKYGLO study investigating Columvi in combination with Polivy® (polatuzumab vedotin-piiq), Rituxan® (rituximab), cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin and prednisone for patients with previously untreated large B-cell lymphoma as the new postmarketing requirement.

“While we are disappointed with this outcome, we remain confident in the data supporting the value of Columvi for U.S. patients who have relapsed following initial treatment, and its key role as monotherapy in the third-line setting,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “We are committed to bringing Columvi to more people living with lymphoma and are actively exploring its potential in additional treatment settings, including as frontline therapy.”

"For patients with this aggressive form of lymphoma, effective treatment after relapse is paramount. The STARGLO study showed that Columvi-GemOx significantly improves overall survival and could have a positive impact for patients earlier in their treatment journey. This regimen is already approved in over 35 countries, which underscores the urgent need it addresses," said Jeremy Abramson, M.D., director, Jon and Jo Ann Hagler Center for Lymphoma at the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, and principal investigator of the STARGLO study.

Based on the STARGLO data, this Columvi combination is approved in more than 35 countries, including in the EU, and recommended in clinical practice guidelines including the U.S. National Comprehensive Cancer Network Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®).† Data has been submitted to other health authorities around the world for approval consideration. Columvi monotherapy has been approved for use in R/R DLBCL after two or more prior lines of therapy in more than 60 countries worldwide.

The sBLA is based on results from the Phase III STARGLO study which showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 41% reduction in the risk of death (hazard ratio=0.59, 95% confidence interval: 0.40–0.89, p=0.011) in patients treated with Columvi in combination with GemOx. Results were published in The Lancet and two-year follow-up data from the study were presented at the 61st American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting from May 30 – June 3, 2025, where improvements in primary and secondary endpoints were sustained.

About the STARGLO study

The STARGLO study [GO41944; NCT04408638] is a Phase III, multicenter, open-label, randomized study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Columvi® (glofitamab-gxbm) in combination with gemcitabine plus oxaliplatin (GemOx) versus Rituxan® (rituximab) in combination with GemOx in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma who have received at least one prior line of therapy and who are not candidates for autologous stem cell transplant, or who have received two or more prior lines of therapy. Preclinical research indicated an increased antitumor effect when combining Columvi with GemOx over GemOx alone, so the STARGLO study was initiated to further explore the potential complementary effects of the treatment combination. Outcome measures include overall survival (primary endpoint), progression-free survival, complete response rate, objective response rate, duration of objective response (secondary endpoints), and safety and tolerability.

About Columvi® (glofitamab-gxbm)

Columvi is a CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody designed to target CD3 on the surface of T cells and CD20 on the surface of B cells. Columvi was designed with a novel 2:1 structural format. This T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody is engineered to have one region that binds to CD3, a protein on T cells, a type of immune cell, and two regions that bind to CD20, a protein on B cells, which can be healthy or malignant. This dual-targeting brings the T cell in close proximity to the B cell, activating the release of cancer cell-killing proteins from the T cell. Columvi is part of Genentech’s broad and industry-leading CD20xCD3 T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody clinical development program, which aims to provide tailored treatment options that suit the diverse needs, preferences, and experiences of people with blood cancers and healthcare systems. Genentech is investigating Columvi as a monotherapy and in combination with other medicines for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and mantle cell lymphoma.

As part of Genentech’s efforts to elevate treatment standards in the earlier stages of DLBCL, where there is the best opportunity to improve long-term outcomes and prevent relapse, Columvi is also being investigated in combination with other medicines in previously untreated DLBCL in the Phase III SKYGLO study [GO44145; NCT06047080].

About diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is an aggressive (fast-growing) blood cancer and is the most common form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in the U.S. Approximately 160,000 people worldwide are diagnosed with DLBCL each year, with comparable incidence rates across regions. Medical practices, including pathological classification, diagnosis, staging, initial treatment and relapse management, are similarly approached worldwide. While it is generally responsive to treatment in the frontline, as many as 40% of people will relapse or have refractory disease, at which time salvage therapy options are limited and survival is short. Improving treatments earlier in the course of the disease and providing much-needed alternative options could help to improve long-term outcomes.

Columvi U.S. Indication

Columvi (glofitamab-gxbm) is a prescription medicine to treat adults with certain types of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) or large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) that has come back (relapsed) or that did not respond to previous treatment (refractory), and who have received 2 or more prior treatments for their cancer.

It is not known if Columvi is safe and effective in children.

The conditional approval of Columvi is based on response rate and durability of response. There are ongoing studies to establish how well the drug works.

What is the most important information I should know about Columvi?

Columvi can cause Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS), a serious side effect that is common during treatment with Columvi, and can also be serious and lead to death.

Call your healthcare provider or get emergency medical help right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of CRS, including:

fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher

chills or shaking

fast or irregular heartbeat

dizziness or light-headedness

trouble breathing

shortness of breath

Due to the risk of CRS, you will receive Columvi on a “step-up dosing schedule”.

A single dose of a medicine called obinutuzumab will be given to you on the first day of your first treatment cycle (Day 1 of Cycle 1).

You will start the Columvi step-up dosing schedule a week after the obinutuzumab dose. The step-up dosing schedule is when you receive smaller “step-up” doses of Columvi on Day 8 and Day 15 of Cycle 1. This is to help reduce your risk of CRS. You should be hospitalized during your infusion and for 24 hours after receiving the first step-up dose on Day 8. You should be hospitalized during your infusion and for 24 hours after receiving the second step-up dose on Day 15 if you experienced CRS during the first step-up dose.

You will receive your first full dose of Columvi a week after the second step-up dose (this will be Day 1 of Cycle 2).

If your dose of Columvi is delayed for any reason, you may need to repeat the “step-up dosing schedule”.

If you had more than mild CRS with your previous dose of Columvi, you should be hospitalized during and for 24 hours after receiving your next dose of Columvi.

Before each dose of Columvi, you will receive medicines to help reduce your risk of CRS and infusion-related reactions.

Your healthcare provider will monitor you for CRS during treatment with Columvi and may treat you in a hospital if you develop signs and symptoms of CRS. Your healthcare provider may temporarily stop or completely stop your treatment with Columvi if you have severe side effects.

Carry the Columvi Patient Wallet Card with you at all times and show it to all of your healthcare providers. The Columvi Patient Wallet Card lists the signs and symptoms of CRS you should get emergency medical help for right away.

What are the possible side effects of Columvi?

Columvi may cause serious side effects, including:

Cytokine Release Syndrome.

Neurologic problems. Columvi can cause serious neurologic problems that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will monitor you for neurologic problems during treatment with Columvi. Your healthcare provider may also refer you to a healthcare provider who specializes in neurologic problems. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of neurologic problems, including: headache confusion and disorientation difficulty paying attention or understanding things trouble speaking sleepiness memory problems numbness, tingling, or weakness of the hands or feet dizziness shaking (tremors)

Columvi can cause serious neurologic problems that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will monitor you for neurologic problems during treatment with Columvi. Your healthcare provider may also refer you to a healthcare provider who specializes in neurologic problems. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of neurologic problems, including:

Serious Infections. Columvi can cause serious infections that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will monitor you for signs and symptoms of infection and treat you as needed. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs of an infection, including: fever, chills, weakness, cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat.

Growth in your tumor or worsening of tumor related problems (tumor flare).

Tell your healthcare provider if you get any of these signs or symptoms of tumor flare:

tender or swollen lymph nodes

pain or swelling at the site of the tumor

chest pain

cough

trouble breathing

The most common side effects of Columvi include: CRS, muscle and bone pain, rash, and tiredness.

The most common severe abnormal lab test results with Columvi include: decreased white blood cells, decreased phosphate (an electrolyte), increased uric acid levels, and decreased fibrinogen (a protein that helps with blood clotting).

Your healthcare provider may temporarily stop or completely stop treatment with Columvi if you develop certain side effects.

Before receiving Columvi, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have an infection

have kidney problems

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Columvi may harm your unborn baby

Females who are able to become pregnant: Your healthcare provider should do a pregnancy test before you start treatment with Columvi. You should use effective birth control (contraception) during treatment and for 1 month after your last dose of Columvi. Talk to your healthcare provider about what birth control method is right for you during this time. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you become pregnant or think you may be pregnant during treatment with Columvi.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. Columvi may pass into your breast milk. Do not breastfeed during treatment and for 1 month after your last dose of Columvi.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

What should I avoid while receiving Columvi?

Do not drive, operate heavy machinery, or do other dangerous activities if you develop dizziness, confusion, shaking (tremors), sleepiness, or any other symptoms that impair consciousness until your signs and symptoms go away. These may be signs and symptoms of neurologic problems.

These are not all the possible side effects of Columvi. Talk to your health care provider for more information about the benefits and risks of Columvi.

You may report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch. You may also report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.

Please see Important Safety Information, including Serious Side Effects, as well as the Columvi full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide or visit https://www.Columvi.com

About Polivy® (polatuzumab vedotin-piiq)

Polivy is a first-in-class anti-CD79b antibody-drug conjugate (ADC). The CD79b protein is expressed in the majority of B cells, an immune cell impacted in some types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), making it a promising target for the development of new therapies. Polivy binds to cancer cells such as those expressing CD79b and destroys these B cells through the delivery of an anti-cancer agent, which is thought to minimize the effects on normal cells. Polivy is being developed by Genentech using Pfizer ADC technology and is currently being investigated for the treatment of several types of NHL.

Polivy U.S. Indication

Polivy is a prescription medicine used with other medicines (a rituximab product, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, and prednisone) as a first treatment for adults who have moderate to high risk diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), not otherwise specified (NOS) or high-grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBL).

Polivy is a prescription medicine used with other medicines, bendamustine and a rituximab product, to treat DLBCL in adults who have progressed after at least 2 prior therapies.

Important Safety Information

Possible serious side effects

Everyone reacts differently to Polivy therapy, so it’s important to know what the side effects are. Some people who have been treated with Polivy have experienced serious to fatal side effects. Your doctor may stop or adjust your treatment if any serious side effects occur. Be sure to contact your healthcare team if there are any signs of these side effects.

Nerve problems in your arms and legs: This may happen as early as after your first dose and may worsen with every dose. Your doctor will monitor for signs and symptoms, such as changes in your sense of touch, numbness or tingling in your hands or feet, nerve pain, burning sensation, any muscle weakness, or changes to your walking pattern

This may happen as early as after your first dose and may worsen with every dose. Your doctor will monitor for signs and symptoms, such as changes in your sense of touch, numbness or tingling in your hands or feet, nerve pain, burning sensation, any muscle weakness, or changes to your walking pattern Infusion-related reactions: You may experience fever, chills, rash, breathing problems, low blood pressure, or hives within 24 hours of your infusion

You may experience fever, chills, rash, breathing problems, low blood pressure, or hives within 24 hours of your infusion Low blood cell counts: Treatment with Polivy can cause severe low blood cell counts. Your doctor will monitor your blood counts throughout treatment with Polivy

Treatment with Polivy can cause severe low blood cell counts. Your doctor will monitor your blood counts throughout treatment with Polivy Infections: If you have a fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher, chills, cough, or pain during urination, contact your healthcare team. Your doctor may also give you medication before giving you Polivy, which may prevent some infections

If you have a fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher, chills, cough, or pain during urination, contact your healthcare team. Your doctor may also give you medication before giving you Polivy, which may prevent some infections Rare and serious brain infections: Your doctor will monitor closely for signs and symptoms of these types of infections. Contact your doctor if you experience confusion, dizziness or loss of balance, trouble talking or walking, or vision changes

Your doctor will monitor closely for signs and symptoms of these types of infections. Contact your doctor if you experience confusion, dizziness or loss of balance, trouble talking or walking, or vision changes Tumor lysis syndrome: Caused by the fast breakdown of cancer cells. Signs include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and lack of energy

Caused by the fast breakdown of cancer cells. Signs include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and lack of energy Potential harm to liver: Some signs include tiredness, weight loss, pain in the abdomen, dark urine, and yellowing of your skin or the white part of your eyes. You may be at higher risk if you already had liver problems or you are taking other medication

Side effects seen most often

The most common side effects during treatment were

Nerve problems in arms and legs

Nausea

Tiredness or lack of energy

Diarrhea

Constipation

Hair loss

Redness and sores of the lining of the mouth, lips, throat, and digestive tract

Polivy may lower your red or white blood cell counts and increase uric acid levels.

Polivy may not be for everyone. Talk to your doctor if you are

Pregnant or think you are pregnant: Data have shown that Polivy may harm your unborn baby

Data have shown that Polivy may harm your unborn baby Planning to become pregnant: Women should avoid getting pregnant while taking Polivy. Women should use effective contraception during treatment and for 3 months after their last Polivy treatment. Men taking Polivy should use effective contraception during treatment and for 5 months after their last Polivy treatment

Women should avoid getting pregnant while taking Polivy. Women should use effective contraception during treatment and for 3 months after their last Polivy treatment. Men taking Polivy should use effective contraception during treatment and for 5 months after their last Polivy treatment Breastfeeding: Women should not breastfeed while taking Polivy and for 2 months after the last dose

These may not be all the side effects. Talk to your healthcare provider for more information about the benefits and risks of Polivy treatment.

You may report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch. You may also report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.

Please see the full Prescribing Information and visit https://www.Polivy.com for additional Important Safety Information.

About Genentech in hematology

For more than 20 years, Genentech has been developing medicines with the goal to redefine treatment in hematology. Today, we’re investing more than ever in our effort to bring innovative treatment options to people with diseases of the blood. For more information visit http://www.gene.com/hematology.

About Genentech

Founded more than 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Genentech Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com.

