Genentech Breaks Ground on $750 Million Manufacturing Expansion in Hillsboro, Oregon

Expansion adds 211,000 square feet to the site, supported by approximately 200 construction jobs

Investment creates approximately 250 high-wage jobs pairing manufacturing expertise with digital skills in AI, automation and robotics

New facility brings device fill-finish capabilities to Genentech’s manufacturing network—expanding on established fill-finish operations—and builds on recent manufacturing and investment milestones in Holly Springs, North Carolina and Boston, Massachusetts

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY), today broke ground on a $750 million expansion of its manufacturing facility in Hillsboro, Oregon, advancing plans announced in August to increase capacity for advanced drug delivery devices and to strengthen the company’s United States manufacturing capabilities. The event marks the start of construction for the 211,000-square-feet expansion, doubling the size of the existing site. Commercial operations are planned to begin in 2031.

Once operational, the expanded facility will add device fill-finish capabilities, including the manufacturing of combination products, to Genentech’s U.S. manufacturing network. With flexible high- and low-volume filling capabilities, the site is designed to manufacture a broad range of medicines across oncology, neurology and immunology. This added capacity will help strengthen Genentech’s domestic supply chain and support reliable access to medicines for patients.

The expansion will create approximately 250 high-wage manufacturing jobs. Over the coming years, Genentech will recruit for specialized roles across filling and inspection, device assembly and packaging, cold storage, and quality control. These roles will pair traditional manufacturing expertise with digital skills in AI, automation and robotics, creating a modern workforce equipped to drive innovation in precision manufacturing. Construction of the facility will also support approximately 200 additional construction jobs.

Genentech established its Hillsboro campus in 2006. Today, the 75-acre campus is an important part of the company’s manufacturing network, with capabilities spanning drug product manufacturing, packaging, distribution and individualized therapies. The decision to expand in Hillsboro reflects Genentech’s continued confidence in the area’s experienced workforce, established infrastructure and manufacturing expertise, as well as the company’s longstanding partnership with the Hillsboro community and the state of Oregon.

The expansion is part of Roche and Genentech’s investment commitment in U.S. manufacturing and R&D and builds on recent manufacturing and investment milestones in Holly Springs, North Carolina and Boston, Massachusetts. Together, these investments expand an end-to-end U.S. footprint spanning research, development and manufacturing and reflect the companies’ long-term commitment to American scientific innovation. Roche and Genentech have approximately 25,000 employees in the U.S., with 15 R&D centers and 13 manufacturing sites.

Genentech CEO Ashley Magargee:

“Breaking ground in Hillsboro turns our commitment into action. For 20 years, the talented team here has played an important role in manufacturing and delivering medicines for patients, and this expansion builds on that strong foundation. As construction begins we are one step closer to bringing device fill-finish manufacturing to Hillsboro, strengthening our domestic supply chain and investing in the people and infrastructure that will help us deliver the medicines of the future.”

Susanne Hundsbaek-Pedersen, Roche EVP of Pharma Technical Operations:

“The medicines in our pipeline increasingly include devices that improve delivery convenience and our manufacturing network is evolving to service these requirements. This manufacturing expansion in Hillsboro will add capabilities that our future portfolio will need, along with the flexibility to adapt as patient needs change. The site will feature advanced digital technology, AI, automation, and robotics to optimize production, as well as an exact digital twin for real-time monitoring and continuous improvement. Combined with the expertise already on this site, it will strengthen how we supply medicines across our global network.”

Tina Kotek, Governor of Oregon:

“Today, we’re seeing a major investment in Oregon move from plans on paper to breaking ground. Genentech’s continued growth in Hillsboro demonstrates the strength of Oregon’s workforce and our ability to support advanced manufacturing that is important to both our state and the country. This project will create new opportunities for Oregonians while strengthening Hillsboro’s role in the future of U.S. medicine manufacturing.”

Beach Pace, Mayor of Hillsboro:

“Today’s groundbreaking is an exciting moment for Hillsboro and a sign of what’s ahead for our city. Projects of this scale are made possible by strong partnerships across the community, from the people who will build this facility to the local organizations and institutions that support a skilled workforce that will staff the facility, and of course, between the City of Hillsboro and Genentech. We look forward to this next chapter taking shape and continuing to build Hillsboro’s and Genentech’s future together.”

About Genentech

Founded 50 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com.

Genentech Media Relations: (650) 467-6800



Tracy Furey

furey.tracy@gene.com

(908) 458-3282



Gaby Witte

witte.gaby@gene.com

(707) 303-5637