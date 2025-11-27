SUBSCRIBE
Genelux Corporation to Participate in a Fireside Chat at Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

November 27, 2025 
1 min read

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ: GNLX), a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that Thomas Zindrick, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board and Matt Pulisic, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be found here. Following the live webcast, an archived replay will be available on the Company’s website https://investors.genelux.com/.

About Genelux Corporation

Genelux is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Olvi-Vec currently is being evaluated in two U.S.-based clinical trials: OnPrime/GOG-3076, a multi-center, randomized, open-label Phase 3 registrational trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec in combination platinum-doublet + bevacizumab compared with physician's choice of chemotherapy and bevacizumab in patients with platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer; and, VIRO-25, a multi-center, randomized, open-label Phase 2 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec & platinum-doublet + physician's choice of immune checkpoint inhibitor compared to docetaxel in non-small-cell lung cancer. Additionally, Olvi-Vec currently is being evaluated for dose selection in Olvi-Vec-SCLC-202, a China-based, multi-center, open label Phase 1b trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec & platinum-doublet in recurrent small-cell lung cancer. The core of Genelux's discovery and development efforts revolves around its proprietary CHOICE™ platform from which the Company has developed an extensive library of isolated and engineered oncolytic vaccinia virus immunotherapeutic product candidates, including Olvi-Vec. For more information, please visit www.genelux.com and follow us on X @Genelux_Corp and on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Austin Murtagh
Precision AQ
austin.murtagh@precisionaq.com

Media Contact

Ashley Murphy
Precision AQ
ashley.murphy@precisionaq.com

Source: Genelux Corporation


