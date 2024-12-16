GeneDx to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic insights, today announced that company management will participate in the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference from January 12-16 in San Francisco, CA. Management will participate in a presentation on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. PT.





Live and archived webcasts will be available on the “Events” section of the GeneDx investor relations website at ir.genedx.com/news-events/events.

About GeneDx

At GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), we believe that everyone deserves personalized, targeted medical care—and that it all begins with a genetic diagnosis. Fueled by one of the world’s largest rare disease data sets, our industry-leading exome and genome tests translate complex genomic data into clinical answers that unlock personalized health plans, accelerate drug discovery, and improve health system efficiencies. For more information, please visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

