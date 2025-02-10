GeneDx Integrates with Epic, Enabling Broad Adoption of Genome and Exome Sequencing for Health Systems to Inform Patient Diagnosis and Accelerate Treatment

UNC Health to Become the First Health System to Collaborate with GeneDx Through Aura, Epic’s Specialty Diagnostic Suite

GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic insights, announced today its launch on Aura, Epic’s specialty diagnostics suite, offering advance genetic sequencing within health systems electronic health records (EHR) to receive orders and send results. GeneDx is expanding access to its industry leading diagnostic tests for health systems to deliver fast and accurate genetic diagnoses to patients and accelerate the path to treatment, with UNC Health becoming the first health system to integrate with GeneDx through Aura. Effective today, additional health systems can connect via Aura to order GeneDx’s tests including exome sequencing (ES), whole genome sequencing (WGS) and rapid whole genome sequencing (rWGS).





“The Epic Aura integration for genetic testing offers significant advantages for both patients and providers. It streamlines the implementation process and enhances the clarity and accessibility of results within the electronic health record. With Aura, genetic test results are seamlessly integrated with other lab results, making them more visible and easier to find, rather than being hidden or located in a separate section. The structured format of the data also opens the door to numerous research and quality improvements down the line,” said Michael Adams, MD, Pediatric Genetics and Metabolism at UNC Health.

Health systems can now access the power of GeneDx’s genomic testing directly within their native EHR system, enabling clinicians to more accurately and efficiently diagnose genetic conditions and guide timely, targeted treatments. GeneDx on Epic Aura empowers healthcare providers to deliver faster and more accurate diagnoses, reducing the time to treatment and improving patient outcomes.

“GeneDx is committed to providing patient-centered solutions and our use of Aura simplifies the process for healthcare providers to ensure the first step to treatment, an accurate and fast genetic diagnosis, is easily accessible at a patient’s bedside and in the exam room,” said Katherine Stueland, President and CEO of GeneDx. “There’s a reason 8 out of 10 genetics experts rely on GeneDx for exome and genome testing, we’ve empowered thousands of clinicians with genomic insights that have changed clinical care and led to better health outcomes for their patients.”

As more health systems choose to integrate with GeneDx on Aura, the adoption of genome and exome sequencing will continue to grow, further incorporating genetic insights into routine clinical care across numerous medical specialties including pediatrics, neonatology, pediatric neurology, genetics, and more.

With unmatched experience sequencing more than 750,000 exomes and genomes – combined with millions of phenotypic datapoints – GeneDx has built one of the largest rare disease data sets. To learn more about GeneDx on Epic Aura visit: https://www.genedx.com/epic-aura.

About GeneDx

At GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), we believe that everyone deserves personalized, targeted medical care—and that it all begins with a genetic diagnosis. Fueled by one of the world’s largest, rare disease data sets, our industry-leading exome and genome tests translate complex genomic data into clinical answers that unlock personalized health plans, accelerate drug discovery, and improve health system efficiencies. For more information, please visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contacts



Investor Relations:

Investors@GeneDx.com

Media:

Press@GeneDx.com