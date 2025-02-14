GeneDx Announces ultraRapid Whole Genome Sequencing, Delivering Actionable Results in as soon as 48 Hours to Inform Care for Critically Ill NICU and PICU Patients

ultraRapid testing addresses the underutilization of testing in the NICU and can lead to more than $15K in healthcare savings per child

GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic insights, today announced ultraRapid Whole Genome Sequencing, offering accelerated and comprehensive genomic insights for neonatal and pediatric patients in the NICU and PICU in as soon as 2 days.





ultraRapid genome testing delivers a faster diagnosis, providing clinically actionable results and the opportunity to shorten a NICU stay. Genetic diseases are the most common identifiable cause of infant death, and for every baby who fails to receive a genetic diagnosis, their NICU stay is likely to be 15 to 20 days longer.1,2 Additionally, ultraRapid genomic sequencing can drive increased healthcare savings by reducing unnecessary medical treatments and accelerating answers for patients and providers, transforming care when every moment counts. A genetic diagnosis has the potential to impact clinical management for more than 60% of critically ill infants and generate more than $15,000 in healthcare savings per child who receives genome sequencing.2

“Offering an ultraRapid genome is a testament to GeneDx’s commitment to shorten, and hopefully one day eliminate, the diagnostic odyssey for patients and their families,” said Paul Kruszka, MD, FACMG, Chief Medical Officer at GeneDx. “GeneDx’s ultraRapid genome will deliver critical information to patients, providers and families at times when they need it most. Countless studies cite the benefits of an earlier diagnosis in children with genetic disease, and while we continue to invest in the ability to accelerate and improve access to testing, it is incumbent upon clinicians, health systems, policy makers and payors, to recognize the benefits of this testing and offer it to more patients.”

Today up to 25% of patients in the NICU likely have a genetic disorder,3 yet less than 5% undergo genetic testing.4 In March, GeneDx ultraRapid will be available for ordering via the GeneDx portal and through the company’s integration with Epic Aura, enabling health systems to more seamlessly offer this testing to more patients.

Through GeneDx’s advanced technology and unmatched experience sequencing more than 750,000 exomes and genomes, the lab continues to improve its ability to offer genetic testing at scale. GeneDx has optimized and automated various lab processes enabling more efficient sequencing, analyzation and interpretation. These efficiencies combined with one of the already largest and most diverse datasets, allows GeneDx to reduce the cost of testing and deliver a rapidly accelerated speed to diagnosis.

The GeneDx’s ultraRapid Genome will be available to order in March and is an addition to the Company’s test menu of comprehensive genomics offerings including its exome, genome and rapid genome.

About GeneDx:

At GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), we believe that everyone deserves personalized, targeted medical care—and that it all begins with a genetic diagnosis. Fueled by one of the world’s largest, rare disease data sets, our industry-leading exome and genome tests translate complex genomic data into clinical answers that unlock personalized health plans, accelerate drug discovery, and improve health system efficiencies. For more information, please visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

