Gemelli Biotech’s Trio-Smart® 3-Gas Breath Test and IBS-Smart® Blood Test, Featured Across Multiple Research Presentations at DDW 2026

Studies utilizing Gemelli’s proprietary diagnostic technologies demonstrate key clinical applications, advancements in IBS and SIBO diagnostics, and treatment support. These findings will be presented at Digestive Disease Week® 2026 (May 2-5), reflecting the increasing adoption of 3-gas breath and antibody testing.

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gemelli Biotech announced today that its diagnostic technologies will be featured across multiple research presentations at DDW 2026, the world's premier gathering of gastrointestinal researchers and clinicians. These studies included the use of Trio-Smart®, a diagnostic 3-gas breath test developed and distributed by Gemelli Biotech that uniquely detects hydrogen sulfide, in addition to hydrogen and methane. Comprehensive 3-gas breath testing is exclusively available through Gemelli Biotech.

The volume and diversity of DDW research reflects Gemelli’s deepening integration into the most rigorous microbiome science being conducted in the United States today. This research further validates the accuracy and utility of Gemelli’s at-home tests while showing significant cost savings that can result from a first-in-line diagnosis of small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO), post-infectious irritable bowel syndrome (PI-IBS), intestinal methanogenic overgrowth (IMO) and/or intestinal sulfide overproduction (ISO) that Gemelli tests can confidently confirm and indicate. The research being presented at this year’s DDW is actively reshaping how clinicians identify and treat some of the most common and undertreated conditions in gastroenterology.

Ritesh Agarwal, CEO of Gemelli Biotech, said, “DDW is where the most consequential GI research is presented, and having our technology at the center of so much of this year's science speaks to a genuine shift in how the medical community is approaching chronic gut conditions. Gemelli’s proprietary diagnostics have the ability to detect hydrogen sulfide coupled with our high-precision hydrogen and methane measurement and this makes Trio-Smart® a powerful research tool. In addition, the detection of antibodies using the IBS-Smart technology allows for a better understanding of disease processes.” He continued, “It’s an honor to have Trio-Smart and IBS-Smart contribute to research that can help millions of people who suffer from gut conditions like IBS and SIBO. We look forward to expanding our work to help patients with a valid and valuable diagnostic.”

All presentations originate from the Medically Associated Science and Technology (MAST) program at Cedars-Sinai, the country's leading institution in gut microbiome research and the scientific home of the peer-reviewed work underpinning both Trio-Smart® and IBS-Smart®.

Presented research includes:

Newest research and validation of Trio-Smart® diagnostics

BREATH H2S AND CH4 CORRELATE WITH THE SAME GASES IN THE DUODENUM AND GASTROINTESTINAL SYMPTOMS (5/5/2026 12:30-1:30, Poster #1699)

Newest research and validation of IBS-Smart®

HIGHER LEVELS OF SERUM ANTI-VINCULIN ANTIBODIES CORRELATE WITH GREATER SEVERITY OF GASTROINTESTINAL SYMPTOMS AND SMALL INTESTINAL BACTERIAL OVERGROWTH (SIBO) MICROBIAL PROFILE BASED ON QUANTITATIVE SHOTGUN SEQUENCING (5/4/2026 11:45am -12:15, Poster# 767)

FOREIGN TRAVEL IS ASSOCIATED WITH CHANGES IN THE SMALL BOWEL MICROBIOME AND WITH ELEVATIONS IN ANTI-VINCULIN ANTIBODY LEVELS (5/5/2026 12:30-1:30, Poster #1263)

LEVELS OF SERUM ANTIBODIES TO CYTOLETHAL DISTENDING TOXIN B (CDTB) IN HUMAN SUBJECTS PREDICT SIBO BY SMALL BOWEL CULTURE AND AN ALTERED SMALL INTESTINAL MICROBIOME BY SHOTGUN SEQUENCING (5/5/2026 12:30-1:30, Poster #1266)

Areas that expand SIBO focus

QUANTITATIVE METAGENOMICS REVEALS A STRONG SIBO–TYPE 2 DIABETES LINK, WITH ELEVATED ABSOLUTE ABUNDANCES OF GRAM NEGATIVE MICROBES PERSISTING INDEPENDENT OF SIBO AND CORRELATING WITH HIGHER GLUCOSE LEVELS (5/2/2026 3:30 Oral Presentation: Room W184a)

PROTEOMICS OF THE SMALL BOWEL LUMEN SHOWS A DISTINCT SIGNATURE OF ANTI-MICROBIAL IMMUNE ACTIVATION AND TISSUE DAMAGE IN RESPONSE TO SIBO (5/3/2026 12:30-1:30, Poster #1292)

EVALUATING THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE ABSOLUTE QUANTIFICATION OF GRAM-NEGATIVE BACTERIA IN OLDER SUBJECTS WITH SMALL INTESTINAL BACTERIAL OVERGROWTH (SIBO) AND GI SYMPTOMATOLOGY (5/3/2026 12:30-1:30, Poster #1282)

THE ABSOLUTE ABUNDANCE OF DUODENAL METHANOGENIC ARCHAEA ACROSS BMI CATEGORIES FOLLOWS A U-SHAPED PATTERN SUGGESTING A POSSIBLE ADAPTIVE RESPONSE (5/3/2026 2-3:30, Oral Presentation Room W184a)

ARCHAEA ARE HIGHLY PREVALENT IN THE HUMAN SMALL INTESTINE AND THE ABSOLUTE ABUNDANCE OF METHANOBREVIBACTER IS ASSOCIATED WITH OLDER AGE AND GREATER MICROBIAL DIVERSITY (5/5/2026 12:30-1:30, Poster #1261)

RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS IS ASSOCIATED WITH SMALL INTESTINAL BACTERIAL OVERGROWTH AND DISTINCT SMALL BOWEL MICROBIOME CHANGES: INTEGRATION OF ASPIRATE CULTURE WITH LARGE-SCALE DATABASE ANALYSIS (5/5/2026 12:30-1:30, Poster #1293)

UNVEILING THE METATRANSCRIPTOMIC PROFILE IN SUBJECTS WITH SIBO: FROM RNA TO PATHWAYS (5/5/2026 12:30-1:30, Poster #1260)

About Gemelli Biotech

Gemelli Biotech develops and distributes at-home, mail-in precision diagnostics for diseases of the gut microbiome. Our mission is to leverage leading biological discoveries related to the microbiome to provide non-invasive, easy-to-understand diagnostics. This enables clinicians to definitively detect scientifically validated biomarkers and optimally treat GI diseases including IBS, SIBO, IMO, and ISO. Our products include the Trio-Smart® breath test that measures levels of hydrogen, methane, and hydrogen sulfide; the IBS-Smart® blood test that measures validated biomarkers of IBS, anti-CdtB, and anti-vinculin, offering a positive diagnostic strategy for patients with IBS symptoms; and the Trio-Smart Malabsorption breath test that helps identify carbohydrate intolerances after lactose, fructose, or sucrose consumption. All Gemelli tests can be ordered through a healthcare provider or directly through Gemelli’s online patient platform. Visit gemellibiotech.com to learn more.

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