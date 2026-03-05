GE HealthCare to showcase AI and digital leadership at HIMSS 2026

Booth #2525 will highlight the company’s AI-powered, cloud-first and software solutions intended to help teams access data and insights more efficiently

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) will showcase innovations moving healthcare forward at the Health Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Global Health Conference & Exhibition 2026 in Las Vegas from March 9-12, 2026. This year, GE HealthCare will spotlight meaningful technology transforming the way healthcare professionals approach patient care, from imaging operations and fleet management to enterprise solutions, ultrasound, and patient care technologies.

The healthcare industry continues to confront worsening workforce gaps with projections showing multi‑specialty shortages through 2038 and demand projected to outpace supply in multiple health professions, placing sustained pressure on health systems to deliver care more efficiently.i To address today’s challenges and support clinicians tomorrow, GE HealthCare solutions are designed to reduce clinical and operational complexities and help providers quickly turn data into insights to help streamline workflows.

“The future of healthcare depends on how effectively we remove complexity and empower clinicians,” said Scott Miller, CEO, Solutions for Enterprise Imaging (SEI), GE HealthCare. “By anticipating what healthcare teams need next, we’re accelerating cloud and AI‑enabled solutions that help them work smarter, make faster, better‑informed decisions, and deliver more connected, accessible care.”

GE HealthCare continues to lead the industry in artificial intelligence (AI) innovation, topping a U.S. Food and Drug Administration list of AI-enabled medical device authorizations, with 115 authorizations to date.ii At HIMSS 2026, GE HealthCare will exhibit several solutions pushing forward the boundaries of innovation.

GE HealthCare is continuing to work across the industry to enable real-time data exchange between medical devices by joining the Health Level Seven® International (HL7®) Caliper FHIR® Accelerator as a founding member. Caliper is an implementation community focused on improving how data from medical and personal health devices is exchanged, integrated, and used across healthcare systems. The coalition’s work will enable consistent integration of high‑fidelity device data into EHRs, analytics, and AI‑enabled applications to better support clinical decision‑making and care delivery across settings and devices.

Key innovations to be showcased at HIMSS 2026:

CareIntellect™ for Perinatal iii , is a cloud-first application that helps deliver clear, actionable insights designed to help clinicians access data efficiently, supporting time management at the point of care. Designed for native EMR accessibility, CareIntellect for Perinatal supports clinicians by integrating high fidelity monitor data with information from disparate data sources on a single screen, to support clinicians when monitoring status, annotating clinical events, searching historical data, and remotely monitoring. The application is part of the CareIntellect family of applications, which GE HealthCare will also be showcasing.

, is a cloud-first application that helps deliver clear, actionable insights designed to help clinicians access data efficiently, supporting time management at the point of care. Designed for native EMR accessibility, CareIntellect for Perinatal supports clinicians by integrating high fidelity monitor data with information from disparate data sources on a single screen, to support clinicians when monitoring status, annotating clinical events, searching historical data, and remotely monitoring. The application is part of the CareIntellect family of applications, which GE HealthCare will also be showcasing. Command Center is AI-enabled software that helps hospitals and health systems manage patient flow, streamline operations, and make data-driven decisions in real-time. Used by nearly 500 hospitals and medical facilities globally, Command Center is a comprehensive, customizable solution supporting care management at every stage, from daily patient care and staff onboarding to cross-department coordination and proactive issue resolution across the hospital system.

is AI-enabled software that helps hospitals and health systems manage patient flow, streamline operations, and make data-driven decisions in real-time. Used by nearly 500 hospitals and medical facilities globally, Command Center is a comprehensive, customizable solution supporting care management at every stage, from daily patient care and staff onboarding to cross-department coordination and proactive issue resolution across the hospital system. Genesis™ Radiology Workspace iv is a next-generation solution designed to transform radiology workflows, unify the user experience, and empower radiologists with great efficiency and precision. At the center of this innovation is Genesis™ View, a powerful new viewer designed to be a fast diagnostic, zero-footprint viewer – streamlining radiology workflows with the intent to enhance patient care while being fully accessible from any location.

is a next-generation solution designed to transform radiology workflows, unify the user experience, and empower radiologists with great efficiency and precision. At the center of this innovation is Genesis™ View, a powerful new viewer designed to be a fast diagnostic, zero-footprint viewer – streamlining radiology workflows with the intent to enhance patient care while being fully accessible from any location. Imaging 360 unlocks the full potential of imaging operations. Powered by AI, this solution delivers a unified view that helps streamline radiology fleet management, connect staff remotely v , optimize staff allocation and support consistent quality of care.

unlocks the full potential of imaging operations. Powered by AI, this solution delivers a unified view that helps streamline radiology fleet management, connect staff remotely , optimize staff allocation and support consistent quality of care. Verisound™ Digital and AI Ultrasound Solutions , a portfolio of connectivity, collaboration, and AI-driven tools—designed to enhance efficiency and consistency in imaging, reduce scan and read times, improve reproducibility, and enable collaboration across care teams. Verisound Collab is a dynamic collaboration hub driving real-time mentoring and engagement between peers and experts, before, during, and after an ultrasound exam to share expertise, provide support during complex exams, and elevate care delivery. vi Verisound Fleet empowers clinical and healthcare technology teams to remotely view, back up, and deploy device configurations and manage probes. ViewPoint™ is an ultrasound workflow solution built for scalability, reliability and interoperability aiming to solve challenges that stem from complex and expanding operations. The solution integrates advanced automation technology to create reports with findings, provide access to patient scan data from anywhere and simplify IT administration and maintenance.

, a portfolio of connectivity, collaboration, and AI-driven tools—designed to enhance efficiency and consistency in imaging, reduce scan and read times, improve reproducibility, and enable collaboration across care teams. Vscan Air™ Enterprise Solutions, suite of digital tools for Vscan Air, help address workflow challenges, offer improved security and privacy while improving the ability to simplify operations and control fleet of handheld ultrasound systems.

GE HealthCare activities at HIMSS 2026:

Tuesday, March 10 Navigating digital transformation in healthcare IT — Cloud, AI and the data journey

Wednesday, March 11 Putting Clinicians First – Oregon Health & Science University’s (OHSU) enterprise framework for scaling handheld ultrasound Ankit Goyal, BCA, MCA, Senior Global Product Manager, GE HealthCare Yonathan Teklehaimanot, MSc, CCE, CBET, Director, Clinical Technology Services, OHSU Shaping the future of healthcare IT (4:00 PM PT, Booth #2525) Hear from Scott Miller, CEO of SEI at GE HealthCare, who will share our vision of cloud and AI-enabled innovations helping transform what’s possible in healthcare



About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global healthcare solutions provider of advanced medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and AI, cloud and software solutions that help clinicians tackle the world’s most complex diseases. Serving patients and providers for 130 years, GE HealthCare is delivering bold innovations designed for the next era of medicine across its Imaging, Advanced Visualization Solutions, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics segments to help clinicians deliver more personalized, precise patient care. We are a $20.6 billion business with approximately 54,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

GE HealthCare is proud to be among 2026 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™.

