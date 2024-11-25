SUBSCRIBE
GE HealthCare management to present at upcoming investor conferences

November 25, 2024 | 
1 min read

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) is announcing that members of its management team will present at the following upcoming investor conferences.

  • Nasdaq Investor Conference in London, England - December 10, 2024 at 11:00 am GMT / 5:00 am CT / 6:00 am ET
  • 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA - January 14, 2025 at 4:15 pm CT / 5:15 pm ET

Webcasts of these events can be accessed at the GE HealthCare website: https://investor.gehealthcare.com/news-events/events on the dates and times listed above.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 125 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Advanced Visualization Solutions, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from diagnosis, to therapy, to monitoring. We are a $19.6 billion business with approximately 51,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website https://www.gehealthcare.com for more information.

Contacts

GE HealthCare Investor Contact:
Carolynne Borders
(631) 662-4317
carolynne.borders@gehealthcare.com

GE HealthCare Media Contact:
Jennifer Fox
(414) 530-3027
jennifer.r.fox@gehealthcare.com

