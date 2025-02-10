GE HealthCare management to present at upcoming investor conference

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) is announcing that members of its management team will present at Citi’s 2025 Medtech and Life Sciences Access Day on February 27, 2025 at 2:15pm CT / 3:15 pm ET.

A webcast of this event can be accessed at the GE HealthCare website: https://investor.gehealthcare.com/news-events/events on the date and time listed above.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 125 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Advanced Visualization Solutions, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from diagnosis, to therapy, to monitoring. We are a $19.6 billion business with approximately 51,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

Contacts



GE HealthCare Investor Contact:

Carolynne Borders

(631) 662-4317

carolynne.borders@gehealthcare.com

GE HealthCare Media Contact:

Jennifer Fox

(414) 530-3027

jennifer.r.fox@gehealthcare.com