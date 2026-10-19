GE HealthCare expands general imaging ultrasound portfolio with LOGIQ Focus, elevating everyday ultrasound performance

LOGIQ Focus is powered by cSound Architecture and combined with comprehensive digital tools to deliver advanced image quality and premium-level performance for confident, everyday full-body ultrasound

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare today announced LOGIQ™ Focus, a new addition to its LOGIQ family of general imaging ultrasound systems, designed to bring advanced imaging tools to a broader range of ultrasound exams. LOGIQ Focus is a versatile ultrasound system that pairs high-quality LOGIQ imaging with AI-enabled, automation and productivity tools intended to support greater confidence, consistency and efficiency across routine and more complex care areas.

"As demand for imaging grows, clinicians shouldn't have to choose between image quality and efficiency," said Karley Yoder, Chief Executive Officer, Ultrasound Solutions (USS), Advanced Imaging Solutions, GE HealthCare. "LOGIQ Focus builds on more than 30 years of LOGIQ innovation to deliver both, combining advanced imaging and clinician-centered AI-enabled tools that care teams rely on every day."

LOGIQ Focus is built on cSound™ Architecture with advanced speckle reduction imaging and offers a range of multi-purpose and specialty probes. The ultrasound system is also equipped with a High Definition Ultrasound (HDU) display that aims to provide enhanced clarity and crisp images, helping clinicians visualize subtle structures and fine tissue differences, and advanced flow visualization tools designed to provide users with the flexibility to view flow with more clarity.

A third-party study showed that 90 percent of participants rated the overall image quality of LOGIQ Focus as excellent, and the ultrasound system was 26 percent faster than the predicate system.i,ii The Vscan Air™ CL probe is compatible with the LOGIQ Focus, giving clinicians added flexibility with wireless, cable-free scanning.

LOGIQ Focus supports a range of imaging tools and digital solutions designed to streamline workflow, minimize re-work and interruptions while keeping clinicians in control and supporting more informed clinical decisions:

AI-enabled and automation tools designed to reduce manual steps, save time and improve consistency across users, including Auto Preset Assistant that automatically detects the anatomy being scanned and activates the corresponding preset. Clinicians can save up to five clicks during each exam with this tool and spend up to 25 percent less time on AI-automated tasks. iii,iv

designed to reduce manual steps, save time and improve consistency across users, including Auto Preset Assistant that automatically detects the anatomy being scanned and activates the corresponding preset. Clinicians can save up to five clicks during each exam with this tool and spend up to 25 percent less time on AI-automated tasks. Productivity tools designed to help standardize exams, produce reproducible images, and streamline reporting like AutoEF, which automatically measures ejection fraction—a widely used measurement to assess heart function—and Scan Assistant, which guides users through exam protocols.

designed to help standardize exams, produce reproducible images, and streamline reporting like AutoEF, which automatically measures ejection fraction—a widely used measurement to assess heart function—and Scan Assistant, which guides users through exam protocols. Verisound digital tools include Verisound Collab v for virtual collaboration, allowing clinicians to easily communicate within their network.

include Verisound Collab for virtual collaboration, allowing clinicians to easily communicate within their network. Comprehensive liver solutions to improve liver assessments, including Ultrasound-Guided Fat Fraction, enabling more consistent assessment of liver fat burden and 2D shear wave elastography, supporting the evaluation of tissue stiffness changes associated with fibrosis.

"We designed LOGIQ Focus around what clinicians told us they need most: confidence on the first pass, a workflow that keeps pace, and a system they can count on to be there when they need it," said Michael Greene, General Manager, General Imaging, Primary Care and Automated Breast Ultrasound, USS, GE HealthCare. "LOGIQ Focus includes features so care teams spend less time on the system and more time with the patient, on a connected platform designed to evolve with their needs."

LOGIQ Focus is designed to perform consistently over time, simplify clinical operations, and remain serviceable and secure. The system incorporates SonoDefense, a multilayer cybersecurity approach for GE HealthCare ultrasound devices, which uses a defense-in-depth strategy with security controls deployed in multiple independent layers to help keep systems functional and protect patient data.

LOGIQ Focus is part of a wave of innovation across GE HealthCare's portfolio supported by more than $5 billion in innovation investment since 2023. LOGIQ Focus is one of the several new products expected to contribute 1 to 2 percent of revenue growth for the company.

LOGIQ Focus is 510(k) cleared and CE Marked. These ultrasound systems are available in other markets where regulatory approval has been granted. For more information, visit: https://www.gehealthcare.com/en/products/ultrasound/logiq/logiq-focus.

Forward-Looking Statements

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About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global healthcare solutions provider of advanced medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and AI, cloud and software solutions that help clinicians tackle the world’s most complex diseases. Serving patients and providers for 130 years, GE HealthCare is delivering bold innovations designed for the next era of medicine across its Advanced Imaging Solutions, Pharmaceutical Diagnostics and Patient Care Solutions segments to help clinicians deliver more personalized, precise patient care. We are a $20.6 billion business with approximately 54,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

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____________________ i In a third-party study conducted by UseLab GmBH. Physicians performed right upper quadrant (RUQ) abdominal ultrasound examinations, 90% rated LOGIQ Focus overall image quality as excellent. Excellent, defined as ≥4 on a 5-point scale. ii Compared to predicate device in a head to head comparison for abdominal scans conducted by Use Lab GmBH July 2026. iii LOGIQ Focus FDA Submission – Bench testing DOC3344208 Nexus R1 AI Feature Documentation: Manual vs AI Workflow. iv GE HealthCare study. LOGIQ Ultrasound AI-driven solutions for abdominal exams. Conducted November 2023. JB29531X v Not for diagnostic use.

GE HealthCare Media Contact:

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eric.tatro@gehealthcare.com