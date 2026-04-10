GE HealthCare announces digital integration between bkActiv™ intraoperative ultrasound system and Medtronic Stealth AXiS™ surgical navigation system

bkActiv provides real-time visualization and now offers digital integration with the Stealth AXiS surgical navigation system, together bringing planning, navigation and robotics into a unified workflow

Digital integration designed to help neurosurgeons assess anatomy in real-time and support surgical precision and clinical confidence

Collaboration builds on existing strategic alliance between GE HealthCare and Medtronic to accelerate next-generation technology innovation across the enterprise

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare today announced a digital integration between the GE HealthCare bkActiv™ intraoperative ultrasound (iUS) system and the Medtronic Stealth AXiS™ surgical navigation system, which is now commercially available to provide real-time advanced imaging during cranial procedures to complement surgical planning and navigation workflows. This integration builds on an existing strategic alliance between the companies to accelerate next-generation technology innovation across the enterprise, which extends the relationship between GE HealthCare’s Surgical Innovations and Medtronic.

Through this new digital integration, neurosurgeons will be able to incorporate bkActiv as a “plug-and-play” real-time visualization solution during procedures using the Stealth AXiS surgical navigation system without disrupting established workflows. The Stealth AXiS surgical navigation system was recently cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for cranial procedures in the United States, and brings planning, navigation and robotics together into a single, integrated solution to deliver real-time insight in the operating room.

“Real-time visualization is critical for cranial surgical teams to assess anatomy, navigate changes, and make critical decisions in the surgical suite,” said Heidi Seerden, General Manager, Surgical Innovations, GE HealthCare. “We are proud to build on our long-time collaboration with Medtronic to bring together bkActiv with the Stealth AXiS surgical navigation system in a way that supports our shared goals of supporting surgical precision and clinician confidence.”

During cranial procedures, surgeons may encounter “brain shift”- a natural movement or deformation of the brain during surgery that reduces the accuracy of pre-surgical images during the procedure. bkActiv is designed to provide real time visualization that may help clinicians assess anatomy changes such as brain shift by supplying the live iUS image to the Stealth AXiS surgical navigation system, where it can be viewed alongside pre-operative MRI or CT images.

bkActiv also includes features and dedicated software exam types to support visualization and workflow in the neurosurgical suite, including:

Image mirror feature that duplicates the ultrasound image on the scanner’s glass user interface, so surgical staff can see the ultrasound image when the clinical display monitor is turned toward the surgeon

Sensitive color Doppler to visualize blood flow during surgeries

Specialized algorithms to support uniform image resolution and detail around areas of interest

Fully immersible transducers for easy sterilization and single-use needle guides

Transducer Smart Button™ technology that allows the surgeon to freeze, store and print images with one press

A sterilizable remote control that enables the surgeon to control the bkActiv scanner from the sterile field

GE HealthCare and Medtronic plan to debut this digital integration at the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Annual Scientific Meeting, May 1–4, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas. For more information on bkActiv, visit: https://www.gehealthcare.com/products/ultrasound/surgical-visualization-and-guidance/bkactiv.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global healthcare solutions provider of advanced medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and AI, cloud and software solutions that help clinicians tackle the world’s most complex diseases. Serving patients and providers for 130 years, GE HealthCare is delivering bold innovations designed for the next era of medicine across its Imaging, Advanced Visualization Solutions, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics segments to help clinicians deliver more personalized, precise patient care. We are a $20.6 billion business with approximately 54,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

GE HealthCare is proud to be among 2026 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™.

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GE HealthCare Media Contact:

Eric Tatro

M +1 312 459 6140

eric.tatro@gehealthcare.com