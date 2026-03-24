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GCCL Showcases RSV FRNT Research and Integrated Bioanalytical Capabilities at World Vaccine Congress 2026

March 24, 2026 | 
2 min read

YONGIN, South Korea, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GCCL Co., Ltd. (GCCL), a global clinical trial laboratory services provider, announced that it will attend World Vaccine Congress 2026 (WVC 2026), taking place from March 30 to April 2 in Washington, D.C., where it will operate an exhibition booth and present a poster featuring its latest research findings.

At the event, GCCL will present a poster on the development and optimization of a Focus Reduction Neutralization Test (FRNT) assay for evaluating neutralizing antibody titers against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

According to GCCL's research team led by Dr. Jaewook Hyeon, GCCL established an automated FRNT analytical platform to address limitations of conventional neutralizing antibody assays by enabling automated, instrument-based detection of infection signals and quantitative interpretation of results. The assay performance was evaluated using the WHO International Standard and the licensed monoclonal antibody therapy palivizumab (Synagis®). GCCL expects the platform to support key stages of RSV vaccine and therapeutic development, including candidate screening, efficacy evaluation, and clinical immunogenicity assessment.

By establishing an FRNT-based analytical platform in an area where commercial testing infrastructure remains limited and reliance on a limited number of specialized global CROs remains high, GCCL aims to broaden access to high-quality neutralizing antibody testing for vaccine and therapeutic developers worldwide. The company expects this capability to help clients secure more reliable immunogenicity assessment data and support development timelines with greater flexibility.

During WVC 2026, GCCL will also operate a dedicated exhibition booth to showcase its integrated clinical trial sample analysis and assay development capabilities for vaccine and therapeutic development. The company plans to actively explore business collaboration opportunities through meetings with global vaccine and pharmaceutical companies attending the event.

Commenting on the company's participation, Kwan Goo Cho, CEO of GCCL, said, "Leveraging the analytical capabilities required throughout vaccine and therapeutic development, GCCL will continue expanding discussions with global partners on joint projects and service collaborations, with the goal of translating these opportunities into tangible business outcomes. Through our exhibition booth and poster presentation, we will further refine our ability to address the analytical needs of global clients and strengthen the foundation for long-term partnerships as as trusted lab partner for vaccine and therapeutic development worldwide."

GC Biopharma Contacts (Media)

Sohee Kim

shkim20@gccorp.com

Yelin Jun

yelin@gccorp.com

Yoonjae Na

yjy6520@gccorp.com

GCCL Contacts (Media)

HyeYeon Woo

hywoo@gccorp.com

 

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SOURCE GCCL

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