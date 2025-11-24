Galvanize Therapeutics Appoints Laura Francis to its Board of Directors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Galvanize ("Galvanize") Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company pioneering pulsed electric field (PEF) therapies for oncology and chronic lung disease, today announced the appointment of Laura Francis to its Board of Directors.

An experienced medical technology executive, Francis is Chief Executive Officer and a Board of Directors member of SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy. She previously served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining SI-BONE, Ms. Francis held other executive and leadership roles with public and private life science companies, including Auxogyn, now part of Progyny, Promega Corporation, and Bruker Corporation, where she currently serves as a board member. Previously, she was an Engagement Manager with McKinsey & Company and Audit Manager with Coopers & Lybrand, now PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Francis also served as a board member of Shockwave Medical, Inc., where Galvanize Chairman and CEO Doug Godshall previously served as President and CEO. Ms. Francis earned a B.B.A. in Accounting and Finance from the University of Wisconsin and an M.B.A. from Stanford University.

"Laura's deep expertise in leading innovative, high-growth, medtech companies rooted in strong financial governance makes her an outstanding addition to our board," Godshall said. "Her involvement comes at an important time for Galvanize. We are scaling our commercial organization and advancing our technical and clinical portfolios as we endeavor to make our therapies more readily available for the millions of patients who are underserved by today's approaches. I feel fortunate to have this opportunity to work with Laura again."

About Galvanize Therapeutics



Galvanize™ aims to become the global leader in delivering medical technology innovations that drive biologic processes to treat a range of diseases, including solid tumors, and chronic bronchitis symptoms. The company is based in Redwood City, CA, and is developing and commercializing its revolutionary Aliya® PEF energy platform in the United States. For more information, please visit www.galvanizetx.com.

